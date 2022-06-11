ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut park officials reimpose temporary alcohol ban at 7 state recreational areas

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
Connecticut park officials reimposed a temporary ban on alcohol at seven state recreational areas this summer.

The announcement came after officials had problems with drinking, crowds and property damage across the state.

The ban is in effect immediately and will continue until Sept. 5.

The affected locations include parks, boat launches and forests across the state.

Check with your local park's website for more information.

