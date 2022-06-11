Georgia Chamber names Legislators of Year

ATLANTA — Each year, the Georgia Chamber awards one state Senate member, one state House member and one freshman legislator as their Legislators of the Year. This year’s recipients are Sen. Larry Walker (Perry), Rep. Robert Dickey (Musella), and Rep. Rob Leverett (Elberton), respectively.

The Georgia Chamber awards are given to those elected officials who focus their legislative efforts on enacting policies that promote economic development, free enterprise and job creation throughout the state. These legislators are voted on by the Executive Committee of the Georgia Chamber’s Government Affairs Council, the body that both determines the organization’s legislative agenda and directs the positions the organization takes on specific legislation.

“Throughout my tenure in the state Senate, I have held my relationship with the Georgia Chamber and the business community in the highest regard,” Walker said. “I’m honored to receive this esteemed award from an organization who understands the unique relationship that business and government must maintain to ensure our continued successes for our job creators, work force and families alike.”

“I’m honored to be recognized as the House Legislator of the Year by the Georgia Chamber,” Dickey said. “It is crucial during this time of recovery that we focus on businesses and employers as the drivers of Georgia’s economy. I look forward to continuing to work with the Georgia Chamber to enact smart, flexible policy to help us recover and make our state more resilient.”

“I’m proud to be a pro-business, pro-jobs legislator, and I’m honored by this recognition,” Leverett said. “My priority will remain keeping our economy running by ensuring Georgia businesses prosper and economic opportunities are afforded to all Georgians. I look forward to the continued partnership with the chamber and the business community to keep Georgia the No. 1 state in which to do business for years to come.”

For more information on the Chamber’s public affairs activity, visit https://www.gachamber.com/government-affairs-council/.