SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Firefighters have contained a one-alarm, fast-moving wildlands fire that charred about 4 acres in San Francisco's McLaren Park.The San Francisco Fire Department first tweeted around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, that a fire was burning inside the park near the soccer fields off Moscow Street and Geneva Avenue. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and told to expect delays.About an hour later officials tweeted the fire was contained, with no structures damaged or injuries. They said the fire was "accidental."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO