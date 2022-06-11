ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Carnival kicks off summer break for Kalamazoo youth

By Gabi Broekema
Kalamazoo Gazette
 4 days ago
KALAMAZOO, MI -- All ages of the Kalamazoo community gathered to celebrate the start of summer with the Summer Kickoff Carnival coordinated by Kzoo Parks at Upjohn Park on Friday, June 10. Long lines stretched around the park and hundreds of people came out for the games, rides and...

Kalamazoo Gazette

