Project Best Life | Camps for Kids to have a happy, healthy, and creative Summer!

Buffalo has made monumental strides toward becoming a friendlier city to sustainable transportation within recent years. This success can largely be attributed to the work done by the team at GO Buffalo Niagara, a program of GObike Buffalo. This program is doing huge things for our city by working with commuters, employers, and property owners to promote sustainable transportation choices. They provide free resources, tools, and rewards that help commuters in Erie and Niagara counties discover and switch to more sustainable modes of transportation such as walking, biking, public transit, carpooling, and others that don’t involve driving alone. GO Buffalo Niagara strives to help individuals and businesses save money, lead healthier and happier lives, reduce our collective impact on the environment, and facilitate the growth of our region’s communities with a focus on people, not cars.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO