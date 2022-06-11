ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Project Best Life | Camps for Kids to have a happy, healthy, and creative Summer!

buffalorising.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is finally upon us! While we look forward to the coming warmer months with excitement and anticipation, for many parents this time can also cause a slew of overwhelming feelings as they prepare for the busy summer ahead. Not to fear – Buffalo and the surrounding area is full of...

www.buffalorising.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffalorising.com

Bike Polo Grows in Popularity

Playing bike polo may not be the first thing you think of when thinking of things to do with your bike- but maybe it should be! As this sport gains traction across the Queen City, there is an entire community surrounding this rising sport that is taking it to the next level. Local Buffalonian Charlie Reinagel is one of those people.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Honoring the legacy of local legend, Eddie Brady

Seven years ago I posted an article on Eddie Brady (photo left), who was a cornerstone, and eventually building block, of the Genesee Gateway. Eddie’s pub, Eddie Brady’s was (and still is) one of the last bastions of en era of pubs that simply no longer exist in this modern age of craft cocktail bars.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Kavinoky continues its tradition of smart plays. If it’s been a while, you should revisit the Kav.

THE BASICS: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, the Broadway hit play written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell, directed by Kyle LoConti, presented by D’Youville College’s Kavinoky Theatre, opened this last weekend and runs through June 26, Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30, also Saturdays 3:30, and Sundays 2, at 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201. 716.829.7668 kavinokytheatre.com Runtime: 1 hour and 45 minutes with one intermission (full cocktail menu available in the lounge). Masks are required in the theater.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

GObike Buffalo’s A New Commute offers free resources, tools, and rewards for commuters seeking sustainable modes of transportation

Buffalo has made monumental strides toward becoming a friendlier city to sustainable transportation within recent years. This success can largely be attributed to the work done by the team at GO Buffalo Niagara, a program of GObike Buffalo. This program is doing huge things for our city by working with commuters, employers, and property owners to promote sustainable transportation choices. They provide free resources, tools, and rewards that help commuters in Erie and Niagara counties discover and switch to more sustainable modes of transportation such as walking, biking, public transit, carpooling, and others that don’t involve driving alone. GO Buffalo Niagara strives to help individuals and businesses save money, lead healthier and happier lives, reduce our collective impact on the environment, and facilitate the growth of our region’s communities with a focus on people, not cars.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
buffalorising.com

Construction Watch: Niagara Street Studio

Site work is underway at the Niagara Street Studio complex at 1155 Niagara Street. Great Point Capital Management is developing the multi-phased project that was announced in 2020. Phase one includes 51,350 sq.ft. of space including a 20,000 sq.ft. main studio and two 5,000 sq.ft. studios. The balance of the building will be support space.
NIAGARA, NY
buffalorising.com

Out to Bid: ECHDC Building

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECDHD) is not waiting for a developer for the North Aud Block before constructing a four-story building for itself. The agency is seeking proposals from Construction Management firms to enter into an agreement to provide pre-construction, construction, and post-construction management services as related to the Canalside Gateway Building located along Pearl Street, north of the Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy