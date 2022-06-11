ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Don't look now but Bobby Dalbec is starting to hit

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXW72_0g7g8Y5Q00

The reminder came in the form of the biggest hit of the Red Sox' 4-3 win over the Mariners Friday night.

On a 2-1 count, Bobby Dalbec lead off the seventh inning with blast that would give the Red Sox the lead for good. In a stretch for the Red Sox that has been littered with positive signs, this was the latest.

It was surely a nice feeling for the first baseman considering much of his upbringing came in Seattle area. But it was an even better vibe for the Sox considering how long they have been waiting for this version of Dalbec - who finds himself north of .200 for the first time since the fifth game of the season - to emerge.

The home run was Dalbec's fourth of the season, which each one having handed the Red Sox a lead.

The blast also helped keep the momentum Dalbec has discovered on this current road trip going. During the West Coast swing, the righty hitter has managed a .318 batting average (7-for-20) and .930 OPS.

The resurgence has been a welcome addition to the Red Sox' turnaround for a variety of reasons, including because the other first base option - Franchy Cordero - has suddenly started to struggle. Cordero doesn't have a hit in his last five games and is just 3-for-24 on the road trip.

Also helping matters this time around was the rediscovery of another Red Sox power threat. For the first time in 92 plate appearances, J.D. Martinez went deep. The home run drought - which dated back to May 17 - was his longest since 2014.

“It’s just my swing and my bat angle. That’s been the common denominator. That’s why I’ve had success, being able to lift the ball,” Martinez told MLB.com. “So it’s just been grinding on that. It’s one of those things where you get stuck in between.

“What’s the expression? You want to leave the pond when you’re catching little fish to go to a bigger pond and catch bigger fish? And then you get lost along the way. It’s one of those things where I don’t want to get too lost, because I was doing something well [hitting for average] and I was having success. But at the same time, [power] is an important part of my game.”

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy where they provide championship quality home heating oil and HVAC services.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Former Red Sox ace placed on restricted list by Tigers

Just eight starts into his tenure with the Detroit Tigers, Eduardo Rodriguez's future with the organization appears unclear. Rodriguez, 29, who signed in Detroit on a five-year, $77 million deal in November following six seasons with the Boston Red Sox, has been placed on the restricted list by the team.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Gilbert dominant on mound to lift Mariners past Twins 5-0

SEATTLE (AP) — At the rate he's going, Logan Gilbert is going to find himself pitching in Los Angeles at the All-Star Game a month from now. Seattle's young right-hander tossed six smooth innings and combined with three relievers on a four-hitter in the Mariners' 5-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

LEADING OFF: Braves go for 14th straight, Flaherty returns

A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday:. Dansby Swanson and the Braves go for their 14th straight victory when they wrap up a series at Washington. The longest winning streak in the majors this season is Atlanta’s best stretch since the team won 14 consecutive games from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2013.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Chris Sale takes vital steps in recovery amid Red Sox hot streak

The Boston Red Sox are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now, winners of eight of their last 10 games. Amid the club’s resurgence and climb back into the AL East hunt, the team was given a huge update in regards to Chris Sale’s injury recovery. Sale, who has yet to pitch this […] The post Chris Sale takes vital steps in recovery amid Red Sox hot streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
FOX Sports

Mariners and Twins meet with series tied 1-1

LINE: Twins -136, Mariners +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Seattle has gone 14-13 in home games and 28-34 overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Eduardo Rodriguez makes shocking ‘personal’ decision on return to Tigers

The Detroit Tigers were hoping to get veteran starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez back from the Injured List in the near future after having gone a month without the left-hander. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case. E-Rod informed the Tigers that, due to personal matters, he would not be returning to the organization at this time. […] The post Eduardo Rodriguez makes shocking ‘personal’ decision on return to Tigers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Eduardo Rodriguez’s marriage problems causing absence from Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was on his way to returning from the injured list, as he was set to embark on his first rehab start. However, it was not to be. Rodriguez was shockingly placed on the restricted list on Monday, though the Tigers gave no reason for the move. On Tuesday, it […] The post Eduardo Rodriguez’s marriage problems causing absence from Tigers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franchy Cordero
Person
Bobby Dalbec
FOX Sports

Twins visit the Mariners to begin 3-game series

LINE: Mariners -123, Twins +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Minnesota Twins on Monday to open a three-game series. Seattle has a 13-12 record at home and a 27-33 record overall. The Mariners have a 21-11 record in games when they record eight or more hits.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Bruins head coach candidates: Three contenders reportedly 'in the mix'

The Boston Bruins appear to be in a hurry to fill Bruce Cassidy's position. Just a week after Cassidy was abruptly fired, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman named three candidates who are "in the mix" for the Bruins' head coach job on his "32 Thoughts" podcast on Monday morning. Friedman listed Jim...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Boston Sports#Fish#The Red Sox
Q 105.7

Yankees Great Sells Rye, New York Mansion for Nearly 4 Million!

Whether you are a fan of the New York Yankees, Mets or even the Boston Red Sox you would have to agree that former Yankees relief pitcher Mariano Rivera was the best. When "Enter Sandman" would play over the PA at The Stadium it was likely that Rivera would save the game. Perhaps the greatest closer of all-time.
RYE, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Steve Cohen gets real on MLB trade deadline plans after big spending offseason, hot start

After billionaire owner Steve Cohen went on a $259 million spending spree in the offseason, the New York Mets have raced out of the gate to a 40-22 start in the 2022 season, the second-best record in the MLB at the time of print. Even more impressive is the fact that the Mets have done […] The post Mets’ Steve Cohen gets real on MLB trade deadline plans after big spending offseason, hot start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty a late add to Mariners' Tuesday lineup

Seattle Mariners infielder Sam Haggerty is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Haggerty was originally slated to be on the bench Tuesday night. However, after J.P. Crawford's scratch, that plan has changed. Haggerty will now get the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Twins starter Joe Ryan.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Cease improves to 10-0 against Tigers in 5-1 White Sox win

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings to remain unbeaten in 10 decisions against Detroit, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tigers 5-1 on Tuesday night. Cease (5-3) allowed one unearned run on seven hits and a walk. He struck out eight while improving...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy