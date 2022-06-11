Sixth generation circus performer joins Teatro Zinzanni

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - For Elayne Kramer, performing is in her DNA.

"I am a sixth generation circus performer. I come from a long line of different types of acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, you name it. With six generations, there are a lot of different talents there." Kramer said.

Originally from Argentina, her mother is an aerialist, her father is a comedian and acrobat, and her brother is-a trapeze and hand balance artist.

"I grew up-for me-what is a normal family, is traveling the circus with my parents and my brother," said Kramer.

At 4-years-old, she began her contortionist act and her first performance before an audience was at age 7.

Kramer gave her first circus performance at the age of 7. Photo credit Elayne Kramer

"My first performance was for my father's birthday as a gift," she laughed.

But it was her choice to stay in the family business.

"I've had opportunities. My parents said if I was to stay in the circus, I would have to do school in the morning and then train. If not, then you're going to have to stay home and go to school. I did not like that idea," Kramer laughed. "I've always chosen to be with my family and tour. I love performing. What kid doesn't like to travel with the circus and perform?"

Kramer said she doesn't know anything else but the circus.

Kramer spent the early years of her childhood on the road traveling with her family to different circuses to perform . Photo credit Elayne Kramer

"We had school on the road with us. We had homeschool. We did have other kids on the tour with us, so I also had friends. I also trained with kids my age. It's similar to kids in ballet, or (what) gymnasts also experience when they train."

Kramer has won several international circus awards, including a Bronze Clown at the 2008’s International Circus Festival of Monte Carlo. She has performed all over the United States and was a featured artist in the Big Apple Circus’ 35th anniversary production, Legendarium in 2012-2013. She has also appeared on several television shows, notably the Ellen DeGeneres Show on NBC, and ABC News’ Good Morning America.

Kramer with her father as a child going on circus tours Photo credit Elayne Kramer

The contortionist and hand balancer is the latest act to join Teatro Zinzanni at the Cambria Hotel. Kramer was with the show for a few months in 2019 but the pandemic cut short her contract.

"I was only here for about 3 months then we shut down. I went home to Florida, and tried to stay busy. I worked a little bit but I needed to keep training. I spent a big part of the pandemic not performing at all. I only recently came back to Chicago 3 weeks ago. I feel a little rusty," she smiled.

Kramer admits, this time, she'll enjoy the city a whole lot more.

"I'm so excited to be in Chicago in the summer. I'm not gonna lie," she laughed. "It was a brutal winter the last time I was here. There wasn't even a fall here. It went straight to winter. I know I'm going to enjoy it way more this time," she smiled.

Teatro Zinzanni contortionist Elayne Kramerin Photo credit Lisa Fielding

Teatro Zinzanni was one of the first shows to return to live audience performances in 2021 after the pandemic shutdown Chicago's Theater District. Kramer said the new summer cast is filled with extraordinary talents.

"It's filled with different acrobats, comedy through the show, you get to interact with us the performers. You're going to enjoy great food, the entertainment is over the top. You have aerialists, acrobats, a guy who climbs a pole in the middle of the room and performs crazy stunts," said Kramer.

Kramer is considered one of the top hand balancers of her generation.

Teatro Zinzanni contortionist Elayne Kramer Photo credit Lisa Fielding

"I can hold my whole weight on my teeth. I bite this stick with a mouth guard and I fold my body forward. I'm in a contortion position and I let go and I'm only holding on with my teeth. My other unique stunt is- I hold a bow and arrow with my feet and I shoot at a target. It's over the crowd so it's a really cool view in the tent. I don't think it's ever been done in a Speigeltent so that's super cool,`` she said.

Kramer will be performing through August.

"I'm very proud to be working in such a prestigious show like this. It's great to be back."

Teatro Zinzanni is on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel, at 32 W. Randolph. Tickets are available at zinzanni.com .

Teatro Zinzanni contortionist Elayne Kramer Photo credit Lisa Fielding

