Beach trip shows the benefits of being older, wiser | THE MOM STOP

I sat on the beach in Perdido Key, Florida, recently with a group of women I’ve been friends with since college.

Twenty years ago, we’d take trips to the beach, where we’d lay out on the white sand and soak in the sun, drinking wine coolers and diet soft drinks before going out for dinner and dancing at a bar at night.

Twenty years later, a lot has changed — we are 40, with eight kids between the four of us. We still sat last week, drinking diet Cokes and seltzers while washing the waves crash. Instead of talking about who was getting dating who, or who might be getting engaged, our conversations now focus on marriage and divorce. Instead of talking about post-college career plans, we are in the thick of our careers, now talking about juggling our jobs and our children, who are mostly pre-teens or teenagers.

Our annual beach trip has become a tradition, something we reconvened last year after too many years apart.

But as I sat on that beach, I noticed something else that has changed — unlike our college years, when we laid out in the sun all day, the majority of us now gathered under large umbrellas, moving our chairs away from the sunlight as the position of the sun shifted the shade.

Twenty years ago, I wouldn’t apply much sunscreen to start, mistakenly believing that the only way I was to get any sun during the summer months was to “get one or two good sunburns first.”

It was while I was applying a thick layer of zinc sunscreen onto my face, under a sunhat, that my best friend from college remarked at how times have changed.

But being diagnosed with skin cancer will do that to you. I’ve had melanoma on my face, causing a zig-zag scar across my chin that was an unintended “chin lift” when I was 6 months pregnant with my third kid. Thankfully, the surgery removed all of the cancer, which scarily happens to run in my family.

My college best friend, who now has a pool in her backyard and tends to brown easily in the summer months, also has scars, with a 2-inch mark across her back, having been diagnosed with basal cell skin cancer. And the two others on the trip have also had their fair share of moles removed at the dermatologist, just to be safe.

What would I tell myself 20 years ago?

I'd tell myself to wear a high SPF sunscreen, for one. To get under an umbrella and wear a hat, to cover up, and wear better sunglasses. And not to worry, that even if I didn’t have much of a tan, I could still have fun with the girls, sitting on the beach, talking about life and drinking diet Cokes. That life would go on, life would get better. That I’d accomplish most of the things I’d always hoped — but that a little sunscreen could have saved me from skin cancer and probably a handful of wrinkles.

But now we know better.

Here are some sun-safe tips from the U.S. Center for Disease Control:

• Shade: Reduce your risk of sun damage and skin cancer by staying in the shade under an umbrella, tree, or other shelter.

• Clothing: When possible, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants or skirts, which can provide protection from ultraviolet rays. If wearing this type of clothing isn’t practical, try to wear a T-shirt or a beach cover-up.

• Hat: Wear a hat that has a brim all the way around that shades your face, ears, and the back of your neck. If you wear a baseball cap, you should also protect your ears and the back of your neck by wearing clothing that covers those areas, using sunscreen, or staying in the shade.

• Sunglasses: Sunglasses protect your eyes from ultraviolet rays and reduce the risk of cataracts, but they also protect the tender skin around your eyes from sun exposure. Look for sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays.

• Sunscreen: Put on broad spectrum sunscreen that blocks both UVA and UVB rays and has an SPF of 15 or higher before you go outside. Put a thick layer on all exposed skin and reapply often. Get help for hard-to-reach places like your back.

• If you notice changes in your skin, or new moles, be sure to see a dermatologist.

Lydia Seabol Avant writes The Mom Stop for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at momstopcolumn@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Beach trip shows the benefits of being older, wiser | THE MOM STOP