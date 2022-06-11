ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I am a gun owner, but I am not blind | GARY COSBY JR.

By Gary Cosby Jr., The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago
I am a gun owner. I know after reading last week’s column, even without looking at the responses in my email, that many of you would not have guessed that.

I own a .45-caliber semiautomatic with a couple of fairly high-capacity magazines. The gun fires nicely and I can handle it quite well. I have fired enough rounds through it to feel very confident that if anyone wishes to come to my house and mess with me or my family, that person will leave on his back with a nice pattern of holes in his center mass.

And that is why the vast majority of us own guns. We want to protect our home and family. I have absolutely no desire whatever to shoot anyone and don’t plan to unless forced into a situation wherein there is no other option. But I do want that option available, should push come to shove.

I have always wanted to own two particular guns, but have never had the money or the opportunity to purchase either of them. I’ve always wanted a .45-caliber Colt Peacemaker, like I saw in the Old West shows I watched as a kid. Likewise, a .30-.30 lever action rifle was the only rifle I was ever interested in owning. Still, I haven’t been able to buy either one of those.

I would prefer to live in a perfect world in which no one ever threatens the life of another person. I definitely want a society where you can send your kids to school without worrying that some fool is going to come into their classroom and shoot them.

The unfortunate reality is that we live in a nation awash in violence. Our entertainment culture, from movies to music to video games, is filled with violent imagery. We feed this monster in our midst without so much as giving it a second thought. We act like this angry, violent attitude is totally normal and produces no evil outcomes.

Even I contribute to this culture since I write novels with military-style use of firearms. I tell you this just so you can choose whether I am the pot or the kettle.

The truth is we have created a monster that consumes lives every single year and shows no signs of losing its appetite. I truly don’t have the answers, but I do know that positive change won't happen if we continue to do nothing. We have created a violent mindset that especially affects the young, then we give them ridiculously easy access to firearms. You can see the results on the streets of any city in the country.

We now have an angry group of people who have the means to commit murder and mass murder, but we have given them very little reason not to act on their violent ideas. We have a serious problem and the solutions to this problem are not at all easy and sometimes not even apparent.

Many speak of gun control laws. I have no idea how to accomplish gun control in a society that is already brim full of guns. Others just as vehemently speak about mental health issues as being the core of the problem. The problem we face is that both sides are at least a little right, but we are not addressing either side of the issue. Instead, we choose to basically yell at each other and all the while more and more people die pointless deaths.

If lawmakers really and truly believe the problem is a mental health issue, why in God’s name are they not properly funding mental health and enacting laws to ensure that people with mental health issues are disarmed and prohibited from having access to firearms? Put some money where your mouth is and let’s get people who are mentally ill some real help.

No matter what you have to pay upfront, if this is the problem and it actually prevents mass murders in our schools, then it will be a cheap alternative to all the carnage we are experiencing and it will abrogate the need to enact legislation aimed at gun control.

I sense that I will hear crickets in response. How many legislative bodies are seriously working to increase funding in their mental health budgets? How many lawmakers are working in particular to address firearms-related mental health issues? If mental health really is the problem, then we should require a mental health examination before anyone can purchase a firearm. We should also require a periodic mental health recertification to own or carry a firearm.

Lawmakers at the state and federal level seem so mired in partisan division as to be unable to address either portion of the gun violence problem or do anything to change the situation we are now facing. It is far easier to point fingers and cast blame than it is to take any real action, especially action that would be unpopular, such as raising taxes to support mental health or creating any form of gun control legislation.

It is unlikely Congress will take action until it is their children or grandchildren who are threatened by some lunatic. Until such a powerful motivator is presented to Congress, I imagine the lobbyist money will continue to speak with the loudest voice.

Gary Cosby Jr. is photo editor of The Tuscaloosa News. Readers can email him at gary.cosby@tuscaloosanews.com.

Comments / 11

Aristarchus of Samos
3d ago

Here's your dilemma....you will never, ever, ever see or hear that guy or gal intent on killing you until the last few seconds. Mental health availability or no. Your weapon stands between you and evil. Evil seldom announces itself in clear unambiguous terms. If you want others to speak of you in the past tense, feel free to be defenseless. Otherwise, do as you have already done...arm up, train up, be circumspect.

Reply(1)
9
Lynn David Coffey
3d ago

Seems all political people want is to punish law abiding citizen. Sad as mass murders are gang warfare has taken more lives .

Reply(1)
11
The Tuscaloosa News

