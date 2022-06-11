ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PET OF THE WEEK: June 12, 2022 | Jack McFlea

By The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago

Humane Society of West Alabama:

Jack McFlea is a 4-year-old Labrador retriever and shepherd mix with the most stunning golden eyes. Found as a stray, but never claimed, this gentle pup has a playful disposition and loves to get attention by placing his paw on your arm to ask for pets. Jack is friendly and ready to go on adventures to explore new places and meet new people. This strikingly handsome dog desperately craves the love and reassurance that only a home of his own can provide.

Jack is heartworm negative, neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on his vaccinations. If you are interested in giving this dog his heart's desire, please email humaneswa@yahoo.com or leave a message at 205-554-0011 to inquire.

LOOKING FOR A PET? Visit Tuscaloosa-area adoption agencies at www.petfinder.com . Animals are available for adoption at:

• Metro Animal Shelter, 205-752-9101, www.metroanimalshelter.org .

• Humane Society of West Alabama, 205-554-0011, www.humanesocietyofwa.org .

• Alabama SPCA, 205-440-3647, www.alabamaspca.org .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: PET OF THE WEEK: June 12, 2022 | Jack McFlea

