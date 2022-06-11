ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia is relying on weapons that are more deadly, Ukraine says

By DAVID KEYTON and JOHN LEICESTER
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OyH0m_0g7g8Mjw00

Ukrainian and British officials warned Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons with the potential to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine .

Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era anti-ship missiles in Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry said. The Kh-22 missiles were primarily designed to destroy aircraft carriers using a nuclear warhead. When used in ground attacks with conventional warheads, they “are highly inaccurate and therefore can cause severe collateral damage and casualties,” the ministry said.

Both sides have expended large amounts of weaponry in what has become a grinding war of attrition for the eastern region of coal mines and factories known as the Donbas, placing huge strains on their resources and stockpiles.

Russia is likely using the anti-ship missiles because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, the British ministry said in a daily update. It gave no details of where exactly such missiles are thought to have been deployed and there was no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian authorities of the use of the 6.1-ton missiles.

Ukraine’s deputy head of military intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, told the Guardian newspaper that Ukraine was using 5,000 to 6,000 artillery rounds a day, and is now dependent on what the West gives it.

Governor: Flamethrowers used in Luhansk

A Ukrainian regional governor has accused Russia of using incendiary weapons in the village of Vrubivka in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk province, southwest of the fiercely contested cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

While the use of flamethrowers on the battlefield is legal, Serhiy Haidai, governor of Luhansk province, alleged the attacks overnight caused widespread damage to civilian facilities.

“Information about the number of victims in Vrubivka, in the Popasnyanska district, is being specified. At night, the enemy used a flamethrower rocket system —many houses burnt down,” Haidai wrote on Telegram on Saturday morning.

He also said that Russian forces continued their assault on Severodonetsk and were destroying critical industrial facilities, including railway depots, a brick factory and a glass factory in neighboring Lysychansk.

“[Russians are] destroying world-famous factories. Thousands of Sievierodonetsk residents dream of returning and crossing the first checkpoint at Azot [a chemical plant], but the enemy is destroying both the city itself and the chemical industry,” he said.

The accuracy of Haidai’s claims could not be immediately verified.

European Union leader back in Kyiv

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says she is in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Von der Leyen said on Twitter that they “will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path.”

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is expected to deliver next week an opinion on Ukraine’s request to be granted EU candidate status, a first step on the long path toward membership.

Von der Leyen is making her second visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor. She was one of the first European leaders to go to Ukraine during the war.

Russian passports for Melitopol residents

Russian forces occupying the southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol began handing out Russian passports to residents Saturday, according to Russian state TASS agency.

A Telegram post by TASS cited a Russian-installed local official as the original source of the information. It did not specify how many Melitopol residents had requested or received Russian citizenship.

Earlier on Saturday, the agency reported that more than 800,000 people in separatist-held territories in Ukraine’s industrial east had received Russian citizenship “through a simplified procedure” since April 2019.

Melitopol is outside of the Donbas in the region of Zaporizhzhia, which is still held partly by Ukraine.

Death toll for children

Nearly 800 children have been killed or injured in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday.

According to a statement by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, at least 287 children died as a result of military activity, while at least 492 more have been injured. The statement stressed the figures were not final and said they were based on investigations by juvenile prosecutors.

The officer said children in Ukraine’s Donetsk province, which together with Luhansk makes up the Donbas, suffered the most, with 217 reported killed or injured, compared with 132 and 116, respectively, in the Kharkiv and Kyiv regions.

Russia presses eastern offensive

The Ukrainian army said Saturday that Russian forces were regrouping to launch an offensive on the Donetsk province city of Sloviansk.

Moscow-backed rebels have controlled self-proclaimed republics in both Donetsk and Luhansk since 2014, and Russia is trying to seize the territory still under Ukrainian control.

In its regular operational update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russian soldiers managed to get a foothold overnight in the village of Bohorodychne, about 15 miles northwest of Sloviansk, and were preparing to attack the city.

The Donetsk regional police said Russian missiles hit 13 towns and villages in the province overnight. In a statement, the police said that civilians had been killed and wounded, without specifying numbers. Donetsk and Luhansk make up the Donbas,

The Ukrainian army's update said that the threat of missile and airstrikes on Ukraine from Belarus remains, noting that the Belarusian government extended military exercises along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border until June 18.

Russian shelling of Kharkiv

Four civilians died and two were wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region Friday, regional emergency services said Saturday.

According to the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region, a Russian shell destroyed a private house in the town of Chkalovske, killing four people. Two more were injured in “massive shelling” of private homes in Derhachi, on the outskirts of the regional capital, Kharkiv, it said.

The Kharkiv region, home to Ukraine’s second-largest city, is north of the Donbas.

Elsewhere, the governor of Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region said Russian shelling injured two civilians Friday night. Valentyn Reznychenko said in a Telegram post that the two were hospitalized.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 4

Related
CNBC

George Soros says Russia's gas storage is almost full — and Europe should hold its nerve

Russian President Vladimir Putin's bargaining position is "not as strong as he pretends" and Europe has leverage against him, according to billionaire investor George Soros. Russia has recently cut gas supplies to Finland arguing the country is not paying for it in rubles. Bulgaria and Poland also stopped receiving Russian gas supplies a couple of weeks ago.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serhiy Haidai
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Defense One

Has Ukraine Broken the Russian Military?

There’s no way to verify that 29,600 Russian troops have died in the invasion, as Ukraine’s defense ministry claimed on Thursday, but what is known is that Russia is calling for more volunteers and raising the upper age limit of enlistees. The Russian military has also lost thousands...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Government Of Ukraine#Luhansk#British#Russian#The U K Defense Ministry#Guardian#Ukrainian
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
320K+
Followers
63K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy