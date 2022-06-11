1 Million Bottles of The Toner That Leaves Skin ‘A Lot Brighter & Mark-Free’ Have Been Sold

Click here to read the full article.

If you’re wondering how to give your skin an extra glow factor this summer, it’s simple: You need a toner . But if you choose just any toner, you might end up with a potent alcohol-based astringent that irritates your skin. A suitable option that does everything but aggravate your complexion is REN Skincare’s Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic , a one-stop shop for brightened, exfoliated and tightened skin.

Not all toners are the most gentle on your skin, but REN Skincare’s tonic is kind enough to be used every day. Its key ingredients are lactic acid (an alpha-hydroxy acid ) and salicin (a beta-hydroxy acid ). This dynamic duo brings dull and tired skin back to life with a radiance that’ll have you shook.

Many reviewers have been able to see such positive results because lactic acid sloughs off dead skin cells to make way for a smooth layer of skin, while salicin makes your pores appear tighter. To top it all off, azelaic acid adds a touch of brightness and radiance that’ll have your skin glowing.

“I can already see a massive difference—what acne scars?” wrote one five-star reviewer. “My skin looks a lot brighter and mark-free! I wish I discovered this before.”

To reap the best results, make sure you apply the toner at night right after cleansing your skin. Use a reusable cotton pad and as always, steer clear of your eye area. If you have super sensitive skin, feel free to dilute the toner by wetting a cotton pad with water first before application. And because the Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic features a potent blend of ingredients, the brand suggests you avoid using it on the same day as other exfoliating treatments.

“I have been using the tonic for years and I don’t think I could live without it at this point,” raved one shopper. “My complexion looks more even toned and I used it both morning and night. 10/10 would recommend!”

“My skin looks clear and clean all the time!” wrote another shopper. “It’s not drying yet not oily so great for combination skin. The big bottle seems to last ages so it is a great value for [your] money—a total bargain in my opinion.”

Whether you have post-acne scars or hyperpigmentation, swipe REN Skincare’s Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic all over and get glowing.