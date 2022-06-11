ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journal Inquirer

Manchester music teacher takes final bow

By Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xjqkH_0g7g6foh00
Edward Tyler has turned music and arts at Manchester High School into a flourishing program. He retires next week after 33 years at the school. (Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer)

MANCHESTER — Edward Tyler helped the Manchester High School music program evolve into the flourishing program it is now.

And after 33 years, Tyler, who has taught choir, voice, piano, theater, and other classes, will down from his tenure at Manchester High on Tuesday.

Tyler said he’d been studying music most of his life, beginning with violin in early elementary school, then trombone in sixth grade. From there he learned how to play tuba, euphonium, and bass trombone; sang in the high school choir; and participated in the school’s theater program as an actor and working backstage.

But, he said, he didn’t know that he wanted a career in the arts until after his first year at the University of Michigan, where he studied pre-law before transferring to Crane School of Music at State University of New York at Potsdam.

Edward Tyler

Known for: Music and arts teacher at Manchester High School. Retires June 14.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in music education from Crane School of Music at State University of New York at Potsdam, ranked as one of the top 10 colleges for music education in the U.S.; master’s degree in choral conducting from UConn.

Grew up: Native of Auburn, New York. Lives in Massachusetts.

What’s next: Artistic director of the Master Singers of Worcester.

“I was just an honors liberal arts student,” he said. “They gave me a lot of money to be just a student and almost a month in, I knew I was doing the wrong thing. The moment I was out of the sort of intensive music situation, it felt wrong.”

Tyler said he has always been academically inclined and that working in music education has allowed him to be involved in academia while still being creative.

“I think it was the activation of that creative mode that is what appealed to me,” he said. “When I get into teaching music, I approach teaching music with the students from a very self-disciplined academic way.”

Upon earning a master’s degree, he said, he knew that he wanted to be either a high school teacher or college professor, while fulfilling a need to perform as well.

“I did a lot of musical theater in my 20s,” he said, performing in community theater in Wellsville, New York, before moving to Connecticut to attend the University of Connecticut.

“Once I got here to Connecticut it was more professional choirs, and I ended up directing shows instead of being in them,” he said.

Tyler said he was unsure if teaching was what he wanted to do at first.

“I found that I really enjoyed it and I really made a connection early on with teenagers,” he said.

Tyler said he started his career in Wellsville teaching music to sixth through 12th graders.

When he started teaching at Manchester High School it was as the choir director in 1989.

“I came in on Monday nights with an accompanist and we did the Round Table Singers, the chamber choir,” he said. “We did that for two hours on Monday nights.”

He said his responsibilities expanded over the next couple years, taking on “pull-out” vocal lessons, or lessons for students who are pulled out of their classroom for instruction.

After a couple more years, he was given responsibility for a second choir, music theory, and was made auditorium manager to round it out as a full-time employee, he said.

Over the years, he said, he has taken up teaching theater classes as well.

Wrapping up his final year, he taught piano, theatrical design, two choruses, and was director of the Round Table chorus, the jazz choir, the handbell choir, and the school musical.

“I got the sense that I could build the program from the root,” he said, “and go in any direction I wanted.”

Tyler describes music and the arts in general as a craft.

“When you learn the techniques of the craft, you can better express yourself creatively,” he said. “I think that’s why I like it, there’s this balance between the creative aspect and the knowledge skill craft, and you balance those two. You’ve got some wonderful technical people that can play and speak about music, but maybe they’re not the most creative. Then you’ve got some creative folk who have talent, but they haven’t honed it. I’m always trying to find that balance.”

Though retiring, Tyler said he will continue to be involved with the music world.

“I am the artistic director of the Master Singers of Worcester in Massachusetts,” he said. “We’ve been casting about looking for ways to increase our membership. We have a Massachusetts chapter on Wednesdays, and I have a Connecticut chapter on Tuesdays. I’ve been seeing if I can gather some of the alumni to come sing.”

Tuesday rehearsals will be at Manchester High School, he said, while Wednesday rehearsals are in Worcester, then both groups are combined as one chorus for concerts that are performed in Worcester.

As he steps down, Tyler re-enforced the importance of music education.

“Without giving young people the skills and the permission to be creative, what is the point?” he said. “It is not enough that our young people become workers and consumers. There has to be value in one’s life and the creative arts will get us there.

“I find that the students that gravitate toward the arts and music courses tend to stay in school and they stay engaged with their school as a community, as opposed to this is a place I go for seven hours.

“Music and all of the arts education is fantastically important to the development of the whole student,” he said.

He said that the current age of social media has created a disconnect between people.

“The students from the wider community and music and the arts bridge that,” he said. “They cut through all of that nonsense. Community is built through shared experience and that shared experience really can’t be that I saw a YouTube video.”

“One of the things that I’m going to miss,” he said, “one of the great joys is watching a student who is walled up, start to knock some of those walls down. They do it themselves because they start reaching out to the people around them and they start finding their own voice.”

Junior Tai Phillippe-Harris said Tyler is “a great teacher, because of the things that he’s done for me and how much I’ve grown as a music student because of him. Piano especially. He has helped me grow … to where I can read music, use the piano for what I need it for. It’s very useful.”

Amanda Navarra, an English teacher, who has worked with Tyler for more than 15 years, and collaborated with him on the Sock & Buskin drama club. Tyler “is a talented musician and an expert in his field, and he brought that passion into his classroom and into the many programs that he built and sustained over the course of his career, Navarra said.

“Ed also brought to our school his brilliant insights into teaching and learning the power of community, the importance of purposeful practice, and the interconnectivity of traditional school, the arts, and our very humanity,” she said.

“I can’t quite imagine this school or our music wing without Ed Tyler. I will miss him terribly, but I know that his legacy will echo in our halls for many years to come,” Navarra said.

Comments / 0

Related
i95 ROCK

My Poutine-Lust Was Fully Satisfied in Canton Recently

Have you ever had Poutine? You might have had a version of the dish, some variations are commonly known as 'Disco Fries' in diners and restaurants around Connecticut. It's basically French fries and cheese curds, slathered in brown gravy, and I'm always on the hunt for it at street fairs, and especially restaurants. Well, I found it in a cool, locally-owned restaurant over the weekend, and I'm so happy.
CANTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Windsor High School Class of 2022

63 students graduate from EWHS Tuesday night at a commencement on the soccer field. Susan covers the towns of Somers and Enfield. She joined the JI in May 2021 and graduated from Skidmore College. She recently completed docent training for the Wadsworth Atheneum and hopes to start giving tours some time next year.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Vocal Music#Musical Theater#Music Teacher#Highschool#Manchester#Crane School Of Music
Journal Inquirer

More holidays won't address Connecticut's racial failings

While he already had signed Connecticut's Juneteenth holiday legislation the previous month, Governor Lamont went to New London last Friday to sign the legislation again more ceremonially alongside the replica of the ship Amistad, which was visiting the city. This allowed the ceremony to evoke not only the end of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Somers' St. Germain wins CIAC girls steeplechase

NEW BRITAIN — Somers High runner Rachel St. Germain had not competed in the steeplechase for nearly an entire calendar year before stepping up to the starting line for the event at the state meet Tuesday. It didn’t matter. The Quinnipiac-bound senior displayed the poise and confidence of a...
SOMERS, CT
Eyewitness News

Winsted woman comes home to find bear in house

WINSTED, Conn. (WFSB) - Bear sightings have been on the rise across Connecticut, especially in the northwest. In Canton, a bear was euthanized after breaking into several homes. On Monday, a woman from Winsted found a bear inside her home. Shannon Davis says she came home and didn’t suspect anything...
CANTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor Locks High graduates

WINDSOR LOCKS — These students graduated from Windsor Locks High School on Monday:. Emily Abare, Hunter Ackley, Baker Albaz, Sean Allen, Omar Alqam, Elijah Armstrong, Joshua Bachiochi, Omar Barakat, Cobey Bellamy, Dylan Bogli, Andre Boone, Daheim Bourne, Alexander Bushnik, Andrew Bushnik, Marangeliz Calderon, Daeshawn Campbell, Olivia Carey-Oesch, Tristian Carr, Ella Couchon, Patrick Courtney Jr., Adam Criscitelli, Logan Crow, Gregory Cruz.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crowds Return for Second Day of Hartford Taste Festival

The capital city celebrated Day Two of the Hartford Taste Festival Saturday with more than 25 different restaurants and cultures to choose from. It's a festival that comes to downtown Hartford for the first time in 20 years and works to support Connecticut Foodshare as well as many small businesses in the Greater Hartford area.
Journal Inquirer

Bolton High grads make their mark to be remembered

BOLTON — Nearly 70 students not only walked across the stage at Bolton High School’s graduation on Tuesday, but also made their mark as a class that will be remembered for years to come. SALUTATORIAN: Taylor Michaud. VALEDICTORIAN: Samantha Sondik. Before the graduates lined up to head to...
BOLTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Small Business Spotlight: OM Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - At OM Glastonbury, Kat Walinski is focused on your healing and overall wellness. “Starting with the massage therapy, therapeutic massage and body work, including deep tissue massage, Swedish massage, bar therapy, Thai yoga body work, a wide variety of all therapies, and then we have the yoga,” said Kat.
GLASTONBURY, CT
Q 105.7

Just Announced! This Legendary Band Scheduled to Play the Big E! Roadtrip?

2022 is giving us many different options when it comes to experiencing live music around the Capital Region. Scroll through this year's schedule below and you will see that there are so many artists coming to the area that we needed another state! For example, earlier this year, we announced that The Black Crowes will be playing Tanglewood in Lenox, MA on Wednesday June 29th.
ALBANY, NY
InsideHook

Northwestern Connecticut Is Emerging As An Art World Hotspot

It’s a given these days that many large cities have substantial art scenes, with galleries and institutions large and small featuring an aim of supporting contemporary artists. But it would be a mistake to say that this represents the entirety of where artists create work and develop their careers. Whether it’s Marfa or Montauk, plenty of less populous regions have also helped to nurture many an artist. And it turns out that the latest town to get on the map for doing so can be found in northwestern Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Drunk, Disorderly Man In Wayne Turns Out To Be Connecticut Escapee

A drunk and disorderly man stopped by Wayne police turned out to be a convicted purse snatcher who fled from custody in Connecticut, authorities said. Responding to a report of an inebriated man yelling at people near the busy intersection of Berdan Avenue and Hamburg Turnpike, Sgt. Doug Itjen and Officers Dennis Sagvay and Rob Feeney found Anthony Butler, 42, of Norwich, CT.
NORWICH, CT
Daily Voice

'An Incredible Honor': Hartford Teacher Wins National Award

A Connecticut high school teacher is being recognized for her “outstanding and innovative” work in the classroom. High Road School of Hartford teacher Rachael Chatel was named as the first Teacher of the Year by Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI). The private school works with special education students...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Bolton High School graduates

BOLTON — These students graduated from Bolton High School on Tuesday:. Finneas Alibrio, Holly Begin, David Benitez, Daniel Bokshan, Dylan Bonanno, Cal Bulley, Sarah Bythrow, Robert Cantone, Elijah Chavies, Brianna Connolly, Peter Czepiel III. Kieran Davey, Addison Davis, Justin Decker, Darren DeGray, Emily DeNunzio, Jaden Desso, Peyton Dexter, Elijah...
BOLTON, CT
Connecticut Mirror

Ricketts’ values are not Connecticut values

Today, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was supposed to be coming to Canton for a fundraiser for a gubernatorial candidate. To say Ricketts is one of the most extreme governors in the nation isn’t hyperbole. His presence makes us wonder why he would be a draw in Connecticut considering he doesn’t align with our values. Governor […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

East Windsor grads celebrate ‘our first big success’

EAST WINDSOR — After their unusual high school experience, members of the Class of 2022 are well prepared to enter and shape a new chapter in their lives. The 63 graduates were met with cheers as they walked from the East Windsor High School for the last time as a class onto the soccer field for the commencement Tuesday night and listened to a heartfelt, a capella rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” by Gavin Greer.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Files Deceptive Advertising Claim Against Hefty

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says Hefty violated Connecticut’s Unfair Trade Practices Act by claiming their Hefty Recycling Bags were compatible with recycling facilities in Connecticut. The lawsuit filed in Hartford Superior Court says the trash bags are not recyclable and any recyclable items inside them are tossed on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
373
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy