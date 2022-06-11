Manchester music teacher takes final bow

Edward Tyler has turned music and arts at Manchester High School into a flourishing program. He retires next week after 33 years at the school. (Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer)

MANCHESTER — Edward Tyler helped the Manchester High School music program evolve into the flourishing program it is now.

And after 33 years, Tyler, who has taught choir, voice, piano, theater, and other classes, will down from his tenure at Manchester High on Tuesday.

Tyler said he’d been studying music most of his life, beginning with violin in early elementary school, then trombone in sixth grade. From there he learned how to play tuba, euphonium, and bass trombone; sang in the high school choir; and participated in the school’s theater program as an actor and working backstage.

But, he said, he didn’t know that he wanted a career in the arts until after his first year at the University of Michigan, where he studied pre-law before transferring to Crane School of Music at State University of New York at Potsdam.

Edward Tyler

Known for: Music and arts teacher at Manchester High School. Retires June 14.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in music education from Crane School of Music at State University of New York at Potsdam, ranked as one of the top 10 colleges for music education in the U.S.; master’s degree in choral conducting from UConn.

Grew up: Native of Auburn, New York. Lives in Massachusetts.

What’s next: Artistic director of the Master Singers of Worcester.

“I was just an honors liberal arts student,” he said. “They gave me a lot of money to be just a student and almost a month in, I knew I was doing the wrong thing. The moment I was out of the sort of intensive music situation, it felt wrong.”

Tyler said he has always been academically inclined and that working in music education has allowed him to be involved in academia while still being creative.

“I think it was the activation of that creative mode that is what appealed to me,” he said. “When I get into teaching music, I approach teaching music with the students from a very self-disciplined academic way.”

Upon earning a master’s degree, he said, he knew that he wanted to be either a high school teacher or college professor, while fulfilling a need to perform as well.

“I did a lot of musical theater in my 20s,” he said, performing in community theater in Wellsville, New York, before moving to Connecticut to attend the University of Connecticut.

“Once I got here to Connecticut it was more professional choirs, and I ended up directing shows instead of being in them,” he said.

Tyler said he was unsure if teaching was what he wanted to do at first.

“I found that I really enjoyed it and I really made a connection early on with teenagers,” he said.

Tyler said he started his career in Wellsville teaching music to sixth through 12th graders.

When he started teaching at Manchester High School it was as the choir director in 1989.

“I came in on Monday nights with an accompanist and we did the Round Table Singers, the chamber choir,” he said. “We did that for two hours on Monday nights.”

He said his responsibilities expanded over the next couple years, taking on “pull-out” vocal lessons, or lessons for students who are pulled out of their classroom for instruction.

After a couple more years, he was given responsibility for a second choir, music theory, and was made auditorium manager to round it out as a full-time employee, he said.

Over the years, he said, he has taken up teaching theater classes as well.

Wrapping up his final year, he taught piano, theatrical design, two choruses, and was director of the Round Table chorus, the jazz choir, the handbell choir, and the school musical.

“I got the sense that I could build the program from the root,” he said, “and go in any direction I wanted.”

Tyler describes music and the arts in general as a craft.

“When you learn the techniques of the craft, you can better express yourself creatively,” he said. “I think that’s why I like it, there’s this balance between the creative aspect and the knowledge skill craft, and you balance those two. You’ve got some wonderful technical people that can play and speak about music, but maybe they’re not the most creative. Then you’ve got some creative folk who have talent, but they haven’t honed it. I’m always trying to find that balance.”

Though retiring, Tyler said he will continue to be involved with the music world.

“I am the artistic director of the Master Singers of Worcester in Massachusetts,” he said. “We’ve been casting about looking for ways to increase our membership. We have a Massachusetts chapter on Wednesdays, and I have a Connecticut chapter on Tuesdays. I’ve been seeing if I can gather some of the alumni to come sing.”

Tuesday rehearsals will be at Manchester High School, he said, while Wednesday rehearsals are in Worcester, then both groups are combined as one chorus for concerts that are performed in Worcester.

As he steps down, Tyler re-enforced the importance of music education.

“Without giving young people the skills and the permission to be creative, what is the point?” he said. “It is not enough that our young people become workers and consumers. There has to be value in one’s life and the creative arts will get us there.

“I find that the students that gravitate toward the arts and music courses tend to stay in school and they stay engaged with their school as a community, as opposed to this is a place I go for seven hours.

“Music and all of the arts education is fantastically important to the development of the whole student,” he said.

He said that the current age of social media has created a disconnect between people.

“The students from the wider community and music and the arts bridge that,” he said. “They cut through all of that nonsense. Community is built through shared experience and that shared experience really can’t be that I saw a YouTube video.”

“One of the things that I’m going to miss,” he said, “one of the great joys is watching a student who is walled up, start to knock some of those walls down. They do it themselves because they start reaching out to the people around them and they start finding their own voice.”

Junior Tai Phillippe-Harris said Tyler is “a great teacher, because of the things that he’s done for me and how much I’ve grown as a music student because of him. Piano especially. He has helped me grow … to where I can read music, use the piano for what I need it for. It’s very useful.”

Amanda Navarra, an English teacher, who has worked with Tyler for more than 15 years, and collaborated with him on the Sock & Buskin drama club. Tyler “is a talented musician and an expert in his field, and he brought that passion into his classroom and into the many programs that he built and sustained over the course of his career, Navarra said.

“Ed also brought to our school his brilliant insights into teaching and learning the power of community, the importance of purposeful practice, and the interconnectivity of traditional school, the arts, and our very humanity,” she said.

“I can’t quite imagine this school or our music wing without Ed Tyler. I will miss him terribly, but I know that his legacy will echo in our halls for many years to come,” Navarra said.