ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

A Child Waits 6-11-22

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpZtu_0g7g6O0S00

Pink is Miracle’s favorite color! Playing outside puts a smile on her face, and she delights in riding her bike whenever she has an opportunity.

Miracle, 10, loves singing and listening to music. Watching “SpongeBob SquarePants” and drinking slushies is a winning combination. Dogs and cats are welcome friends in Miracle’s company, and she would want to fly as her superpower. Elsa and Anna are characters she looks up to. Chicken, cookies, and sweets are Miracle’s ideal things to eat. When she needs to stay indoors, she appreciates watching movies.

Miracle enjoys going to church. Talkative and friendly sum up this girl, who likes getting attention from adults. Miracle dreams of visiting New York to ride roller coasters with her siblings. When she is grown, she can see herself as a veterinarian.

She is now in the fourth grade.

Miracle would do best in a family residing in a more urban area in which she is the only child in the home; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. She will need to remain in contact with her siblings following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Miracle lives in Nevada. Child ID: 340632

Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org . For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.

An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.

For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org .

Comments / 1

Related
psychologytoday.com

The Chaos of Raising Children

A common pattern found in child research studies is that we think we’re shaping our kids, but actually, they are shaping us. The more energetic, impulsive, or absent-minded the child, the more chaotic the home. But those same characteristics may help them in the future. When you ask yourself...
KIDS
defused.com

Woman Wants Her Sister To Stop Fostering Dogs And Babysit Her Kids Instead

If someone chooses to have kids, it’s their responsibility to look after and care for them. People should think or at least plan before having kids. Most couples restrict themselves to having just two kids and it’s because they understand the responsibilities that will come along with kids. You have to take care of them, feed them, change their clothes, take them to school and so much more. If you are ready and you think, you can handle more kids then you should go for it. Or if your plan is, you’ll have four kids and your sister or friends will take care of them, then let us tell you. You are going to fail and fail badly.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Wyoming Society
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Pets & Animals
Gillian Sisley

Bride Refuses to Cancel Wedding Over Sister-in-Law's Divorce

Should a bride ever call off the best day of her life to appease someone else’s sorrow?. After so many wedding delays due to the pandemic, it's safe to say that there are a lot of brides and grooms who are excited to finally tie the knot and have the best day of their lives.
dailyphew.com

Pregnant Cow Kneels In Slaughterhouse Begging To Be Let Live

Without a doubt, all living species, including those that have long been regarded food for humans, have a right to life. Without excluding any species, there are numerous examples that demonstrate, particularly to nonbelievers, that animals have feelings and deserve to survive. The story of a pregnant cow that knelt...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Only Child#Roller Coasters#Spongebob#Miracle#Raise The Future
The Independent

Baby Holly’s grandmother reveals joyful reunion after 40-year disappearance: ‘She has her mother’s voice’

Just months after 80-year-old Donna Casasanta found out that her son, Harold Dean Clouse – who she calls Junior and who was last heard from in 1980 – had been identified as a cold case murder victim, her daughter came over and asked her to sit down on what would have been his 63rd birthday.“I go, ‘No, Debbie, don’t do this to me,” Ms Casasanta tells The Independent. “Because when they came to tell me about Junior being found, I just sort of fell to pieces ... “So I says, “Please, Debbie, I can’t. No bad news, honey. I just...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
pethelpful.com

Video of Little Girl Meeting Horse for the First Time Has Us Crying Happy Tears

A very special ranch has put us in our feels today. So grab your tissues and get ready! The Heart of the Horse Therapy Ranch provides hands-on experiences with horses to those who have severe physical disabilities and veterans who have suffered a service-related injury or have PTSD. This type of therapy is known as EAT, or equine-assisted therapy.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Pets
Fatherly

The Forgotten Tragedy Behind the Very First Father’s Day

Photograph by U.S. Bureau of Mines, courtesy Mine Safety and Health Administration. It can be a challenge to celebrate holidays in the era of #holidays — whatever natural emotional tempo there is for anticipating big days on the calendar, it’s all but impossible to get a jump on the marketing campaigns that precede them. The historic — and personal — reasons for commemorating a certain day get crowded out by ads and retail pressures before we even have a chance to reflect on what it is we’re commemorating.
FESTIVAL
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy