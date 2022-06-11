A Child Waits 6-11-22

Pink is Miracle’s favorite color! Playing outside puts a smile on her face, and she delights in riding her bike whenever she has an opportunity.

Miracle, 10, loves singing and listening to music. Watching “SpongeBob SquarePants” and drinking slushies is a winning combination. Dogs and cats are welcome friends in Miracle’s company, and she would want to fly as her superpower. Elsa and Anna are characters she looks up to. Chicken, cookies, and sweets are Miracle’s ideal things to eat. When she needs to stay indoors, she appreciates watching movies.

Miracle enjoys going to church. Talkative and friendly sum up this girl, who likes getting attention from adults. Miracle dreams of visiting New York to ride roller coasters with her siblings. When she is grown, she can see herself as a veterinarian.

She is now in the fourth grade.

Miracle would do best in a family residing in a more urban area in which she is the only child in the home; however, her caseworker will consider all family types. She will need to remain in contact with her siblings following placement. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Miracle lives in Nevada. Child ID: 340632

Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org . For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.

An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.

For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org .