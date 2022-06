On 06/13/22 at approximately 1750 hours, Deputies and Lynn Scott Rock Fire Department responded to the 18,000 block of East Illinois Route 64 for a single-vehicle rollover with injuries. After a brief investigation, it was determined that a Ford F-150, driven by Joshua Beach of Machesney Park, left the roadway, striking a guardrail and rolling once. Beach was evaluated and transported to an area hospital for possible serious injuries. Beach was issued citations for Improper Traffic Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, and Failure to Wear a Seatbelt. All individuals are presumed innocent.

MACHESNEY PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO