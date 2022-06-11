ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Calallen products Neslony, Emshoff have big weeks and a look at Corpus Christi-area pros

By Quinton Martinez, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago

It was a big week for a few players that used to wear Calallen across their chest in the minor league baseball ranks.

Tyler Neslony continued his torrid start of the season for the Double-A Birmingham Barons in the Chicago White Sox system. The former Wildcat and Texas Tech product is hitting .315 for the Barons including nine home runs and 30 RBI.

He has been impressive on the basepaths this week, with five stolen bases in the month of June.

A more recent Calallen graduate, catcher Kale Emshoff, flexed his power with two home runs and seven RBI last week for the Quad City River Bandits in High-A. Emshoff is hitting .231 with eight home runs and 23 RBI in the Kansas City Royals farm system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GHrZE_0g7g6DIT00

MLB

Jose Trevino, John Paul II, New York Yankees

.283, 26-92, 4 HR, 16 RBI, 1 SB

Anthony Banda, Sinton, Pittsburgh Pirates

1-0, 4.73 ERA, 13.1 IP, 22 H, 16 K

Triple-A

Michael Cantu, Moody, El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres)

.100, 1-10, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 SB

.333, 1-3, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 SB (with San Antonio Missions)

Wyatt Mathisen, Calallen, Sacramento River Cats (Giants)

.164, 12-73, 4 HR, 9 RBI, 0 SB

Logan Verrett, Calallen, Rochester Red Wings (Nationals)

3-4, 5.08 ERA, 44.1 IP, 44 H, 41 K

Rob Zastryzny, Calallen, Syracuse Mets (Mets) (7-day injured list)

0-4, 4.55 ERA, 27.2 IP, 30 H, 25 K

Double-A

Aaron Hernandez, Moody, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels)

1-3, 7.84 ERA, 20.2 IP, 23 H, 19 K

Nick Loftin, Ray, NW Arkansas (Royals)

.291, 52-179, 6 HR, 30 RBI, 8 SB

Tyler Neslony, Calallen, Birmingham Barons (White Sox)

.315, 57-181, 9 HR, 30 RBI, 10 SB

Single-A

Michael Berglund, Carroll, Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays)

.111, 1-9, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 SB

.254, 16-63, 0 HR, 4 RBI, 3 SB (Charleston RiverDogs)

.250, 1-4, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 SB (Montgomery Biscuits)

Kale Emshoff, Calallen, Quad City River Bandits (Royals)

.231, 39-169, 8 HR, 23 RBI, 0 SB

Kyle Hill, Calallen, Everett AquaSox (Mariners)

0-2, 2.41 ERA, 18.2 IP, 10 H, 18 K, 1 Sv

0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 K, 0 Sv (Tacoma Rainiers)

Jared Kelley, Refugio, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox)

0-2, 4.66 ERA, 19.1 IP, 17 H, 15 K

Drake Osborn, Orange Grove, St. Lucie Mets (Mets) (7-day injured list)

.221, 19-86, 3 HR, 16 RBI, 1 SB

Dustin Saenz, King, Fredericksburg Nationals (Nationals) (7-day injured list)

2-0, 3.45 ERA, 31.1 IP, 29 H, 35 K

Florencio Serrano, Robstown, Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers) (7-day injured list)

No stats

Luke Taggart, Gregory-Portland, Spokane Indians (Rockies)

2-1, 1.93 ERA, 28.0 IP, 21 H, 36 K, 5 Sv

Rookie League

Jose Acuna, Veterans Memorial, FCL Phillies (Phillies) (60-day injured list)

No stats

Independent

Courtney Hawkins, Lexington Legends (Atlantic League)

.354, 51-144, 15 HR, 42 RBI, 3 SB

Nick Anderson, Kane County Cougars (American Association)

.275, 19-69, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 2 SB

International

Rudy Flores, Moody, Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos (Mexican League)

.275, 33-120, 3 HR, 17 RBI, 0 SB

Quinton Martinez covers all things sports in South Texas. Support local coverage like this by checking out our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Calallen products Neslony, Emshoff have big weeks and a look at Corpus Christi-area pros

