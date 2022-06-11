ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas baseball vs. UNC: Live updates from Chapel Hill Super Regional Game 1

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
 4 days ago
Arkansas baseball will continue its NCAA Tournament run on Saturday when the Razorbacks play North Carolina in Game 1 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional. First pitch is set for 10 a.m. CT (ESPN).

The No. 10 national seed Tar Heels (42-20) won their regional despite an early loss to VCU. North Carolina moved through the loser’s bracket and won a decisive game Monday to advance.

Arkansas (41-19) beat No. 7-seed Oklahoma State in the Stillwater Regional. Like UNC, Razorbacks won their regional in six games to advance.

Follow along for live updates as Arkansas plays UNC for the first time since 1989.

PREDICTIONS:Who will win the Chapel Hill super regional? Our predictions for Arkansas baseball vs. UNC

WATCH:How to watch Arkansas baseball in Super Regional vs. UNC on TV, live stream

5newsonline.com

Amber Ramirez wins Rookie of the Year in Mexican League

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas great Amber Ramirez has gotten her professional career off to a soaring start, winning Rookie of the Year in the Mexican League. Ramirez averaged points 10.7 points per game and 1.8 assists with Fuerza Regia in the LNBP Feminil to win the award. In her...
bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas Win Made Sweeter By UNC Coach’s Indirect Reference to Crash-and-Burn Vols

By itself, the Razorbacks’ 4-3 win victory over North Carolina early Sunday evening was plenty sweet for Arkansas baseball fans. It’s the 11th time in school history the Arkansas Razorbacks – and the third time in the last four eligible seasons – the Razorbacks are headed to the College World Series. The Hogs sure did it in dramatic fashion after heading into the bottom of the ninth inning down 3-2. That’s when the Hogs’ bats heated up in a hurry, getting the bases loaded in time for Brady Slavens to step up to the plate and playtime role of hero.
fayettevilleflyer.com

Chick-fil-A to replace north Fayetteville restaurant

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in north Fayetteville will soon be demolished and replaced with a new building that doesn’t include a dining room. The City Council on Tuesday voted 8-0 to approve a request from Chick-fil-A to vacate a portion of an existing water and sewer easement on the site at 4180 N. College Avenue across from the Northwest Arkansas Mall.
THV11

Two Arkansas white supremacists sentenced to over 28 years in prison

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two Arkansans were sentenced to 28 years collectively on Tuesday for their involvement with a white supremacist group known as the New Aryan Empire. According to reports, 46-year-old Carey Mooney of Dover and 39-year-old Michael J. Roberts received their sentencings in connection to a number of activities that were "carried out" for the New Aryan Empire supremacy group.
5NEWS

Bike company Specialized leases space in downtown Bentonville’s Ledger

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — High-end bike manufacturer Specialized Bicycle Components of California has signed a lease to occupy approximately 4,200 square feet on the first floor of the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use building under construction in downtown Bentonville called Ledger. According to a news release Monday (June 6), the company will establish...
News On 6

Search Ends For Suspect Who Ran From Police In Mayes County

A manhunt that began in Mayes County has ended in Missouri on Thursday night, police said. The search lasted two days. They say the search started around 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon when troopers tried to pull over the man on I-44 near Claremore for driving a stolen car. The man...
cbs17

1 killed, 1 hurt in hit-and-run in Hope Mills, police say

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed and another was injured early Friday in Cumberland County when they were struck by a driver in a hit-and-run, police said. The Hope Mills Police Department says the crash happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. when someone driving a champagne Toyota 4-Runner traveling east on Camden Road struck two male pedestrians, killing one and seriously injuring the other.
