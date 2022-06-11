Arkansas baseball vs. UNC: Live updates from Chapel Hill Super Regional Game 1

Arkansas baseball will continue its NCAA Tournament run on Saturday when the Razorbacks play North Carolina in Game 1 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional. First pitch is set for 10 a.m. CT (ESPN).

The No. 10 national seed Tar Heels (42-20) won their regional despite an early loss to VCU. North Carolina moved through the loser’s bracket and won a decisive game Monday to advance.

Arkansas (41-19) beat No. 7-seed Oklahoma State in the Stillwater Regional. Like UNC, Razorbacks won their regional in six games to advance.

Follow along for live updates as Arkansas plays UNC for the first time since 1989.

