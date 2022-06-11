ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Bidlespacher promoted to nursing director position at Penn College

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — One Pennsylvania College of Technology faculty member has made her way through the nursing ranks to a new promotion as director of nursing, bachelor's, and graduate degrees.

Kelly T. Bidlespacher, a registered nurse, began her Penn College career as an adjunct faculty member in 2019, then served as the clinical director of nursing at the college from 2020 through 2022.

Prior to working for Penn College, Bidlespacher was a professional care manager for UPMC Williamsport, a director and clinical manager for Bayada Pediatrics, and a nurse in The Birthplace & Pediatrics unit for the former Susquehanna Health (now UPMC Williamsport).

She is also an alumna of Penn College, having earned her bachelor's in nursing, associate degree in nursing, and associate degree in health arts: practical nursing emphasis.

Bidlespacher also earned a Master of Science in Nursing with an emphasis in nursing leadership in health care systems from Grand Canyon University and a post-master’s certificate in nursing education from University of Phoenix. She is currently pursuing a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Grand Canyon University.

“Kelly’s passion for nursing education, coupled with her leadership experience, make her the ideal candidate to move the bachelor’s and graduate degree programs forward,” said Valerie A. Myers, assistant dean of nursing and health sciences. “She will be a tremendous asset to the division of nursing.”

Bidlespacher is a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nurses and a past member of the Society of Pediatric Nurses.

