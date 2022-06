After the 2020 football season, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller knew something had to change. As long as the school has been a national name on the football field, defense has been a fixture of the Florida State Seminoles program. While there had been some single-game falters over the seasons, defense was still lauded as a strength of the team, especially heading into Fuller and head coach Mike Norvell’s debut season in Tallahassee.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO