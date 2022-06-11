An Alert Day for evening thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Building clouds with another hot and humid afternoon with heat index values near 100. Scattered thunderstorms may develop near I-35 and Kansas City between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Storms will then move southeast later this evening. Some storms may be strong/severe with main threats including large hail and damaging wind. A brief tornado can not be ruled out.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly clear Tuesday night in Kansas City with lows in the upper 70s. Another First Alert Impact Day is in store tomorrow. Highs will be in the low 90s with heat index levels near 100 on Wednesday. Scattered storms are possible in the evening. Highs...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heat impacts Monday through Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the lower and upper 90s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon heat index values ranging from 100 to 109. Morning lows above 75. Strong south wind Monday and Tuesday with gusts up to 35 mph. There's a...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Impact Days continue through Wednesday due to the heat in the Kansas City area. The next several days have a heat index over 100 degrees. The temperatures are the hottest of the year so far. Sunny, windy, and hot through Wednesday with highs in the...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Severe weather is possible in the Kansas City area as thunderstorms move toward the metro. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and the possibility of a tornado or two.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. An isolated shower is possible Sunday morning or later in the afternoon. A mid-week cold front may bring some relief, rainfall. Tonight: An isolated shower possible overnight. Wind: South 5-10. Low: 67°. Sunday: Hot and humid. Get the sunscreen out and on your...
Check out photos of damage from Saturday's severe weather in northwestern Clinton County near Hemple, Missouri. The National Weather Service of KC/Pleasant Hill is looking into the damage to determine if it was caused by a tornado or straight line winds associated with the parent thunderstorm.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A normal day at the lake left a metro father in the hospital fighting for his life after he tried to charge his personal watercraft when some sort of explosion happened. Now, he has second-degree burns from his waist up and his daughters are sending warning signs after the freak accident. […]
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Residents in Cross-Lines Retirement Center in Wyandotte County are frustrated after living without air conditioning for four days amid some of the hottest weather of the year. Residents of the retirement center are low-income, elderly and disabled. They say the air conditioning went out on...
Flooding is over, but two reservoirs managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers are sending a lot of water downstream and keeping river levels higher than normal to a degree. John Redmond Reservoir is over 23 feet higher than normal, so it is now releasing almost 13,000 cubic feet of water per second. The lake is now less than five feet below the top of its flood pool. It’s still about 17 feet below the top of the dam itself.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shelter KC has declared a Red Flag Heat Alert to provide water and needed supplies to Kansas City homeless. Monday, June 13, is expected to be very hot with a heat index of 102 to 107 degrees. For those living on the streets, the summer...
