Courtney John Klekas loved his family. Courtney (also known as Court, Ed, Eddy, Al, and many other nicknames) was a loving husband, father, brother, son, cousin, grandfather, and friend. Court’s passion was taking care of his family. Over his 69 years, his family and friends knew him as the man with the biggest heart—the first to celebrate for those he loved and the first to be there when times were tough. To those who loved him back, Court was a man full of life and humor. He was generous, goofy, and welcoming. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a photo of Dad where he’s not smiling, laughing, making a silly face, or surrounded by those he loved.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO