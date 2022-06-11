Vice President Kamala Harris talks gun control, economy at dinner for SC Democrats

During her keynote address at the South Carolina Democratic Party's 2022 Blue Palmetto Dinner, Vice President Kamala Harris discussed the accomplishments of the Biden administration thus far, the current economic struggles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine, and the ongoing fight for gun control.

"No 18-year-old should be able to buy a weapon of war," she said.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed two pieces of legislation this week hoping to accomplish that goal, but those bills will likely not pass in the Senate.

Gun safety: House votes to raise age to buy semi-automatic rifles after Uvalde, Buffalo families testify

Harris also referenced the recent mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket and the 2015 mass shooting at Charleston's Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, saying that older Americans should not fear going to the grocery store and church leaders should not fear welcoming strangers to bible study.

This year's Blue Palmetto Dinner, the first held in-person at the Columbia Convention Center since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, kicked off the South Carolina Democratic Party's Dem Weekend and honored former South Carolina governor and U.S. Secretary of Education Dick Riley.

Harris commended Riley's work as a champion of education and diversity, saying that the Biden administration shares those same values.

She pointed to the administration's investment in historically Black colleges and universities across the country, saying that the federal government had given more than $112 million to HBCUs in South Carolina alone.

Previous reporting: President Joe Biden emphasizes investment in HBCUs during SC State commencement address

Pushing past the disparities: South Carolina's HBCUs are changing the narrative of their future

But the Vice President also acknowledged the current economic struggles.

"We have made progress," Harris said, "and we know people are still hurting."

Citing both supply chain shortages caused by the pandemic and what she called "Putin's war in Ukraine," Harris said she and President Joe Biden are using every tool at their disposal to help American families that are "feeling the pinch."

Harris blamed Republicans for these struggles and more, saying that since Biden has taken office, Republicans have refused to act on vital pieces of legislation that could have helped American families.

In response to Harris' visit, Republican National Convention Spokeswoman Savannah Viar said in a written statement that the Biden administration "could not be more out of touch with the American people."

"Inflation is up, real wages are down, and every day goods are becoming unattainably expensive," Viar said, "yet Kamala Harris is headed to Columbia for a fancy fundraiser."

Outside the convention center, a group of about 15 protested the event and Harris' appearance, waving Trump flags and other political signs.

Harris' appearance comes just a day after the first primetime hearing of the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Jan. 6 committee hearing schedule: Here's what we know about the upcoming Jan. 6 hearings

Harris said that far too many elected Republicans refuse to condemn the attack on the Capitol, which she said was an attack on the institutions and ideals that millions of Americans have fought for.

To end her keynote, Harris issued a call to action for all attendees.

"Everything we've discussed tonight is at stake," she said.

Harris urged the crowd to elect Democrats at all levels of government, saying that it was crucial to do so in order to keep making progress, both in South Carolina and beyond.

SC Democrats honor Dick Riley's work, legacy

After the Vice President's keynote, the focus shifted to honoring former Democratic governor and U.S Secretary of Education Dick Riley.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn was one of three speakers to commend Riley's work. Clyburn said the former governor continues to innovate, years after his time in office.

Before Riley spoke, he was introduced by his former Chief of Staff Dwight Drake followed by his Deputy Secretary of Education Frank Holleman. Both told stories of their time working with Riley and his progressive vision for both education and diversity.

"I felt like diversity is what we needed in South Carolina," Riley said of the work he did as governor.

He said that diversity is still crucial today.

Riley ended his speech by saying that there is still work to be done toward improving diversity and education access.

Tim Carlin covers county government, growth and development for The Greenville News. Follow him on Twitter @timcarlin_ , and get in touch with him at TCarlin@gannett.com . You can support his work by subscribing to The Greenville News at greenvillenews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Vice President Kamala Harris talks gun control, economy at dinner for SC Democrats