West Plains softball coach Haley Colwell brings experience to new program

Being part of a rebuilding program is nothing new to Haley Colwell.

Starting a new one from the ground floor at West Plains High School? That will be a new challenge that the young coach is ready to embrace with open arms.

"There's a lot of potential in West Plains," Colwell said. "We're going to try to build it the right way and go compete for a Lone Star Cup eventually."

Colwell joins a talented athletics staff that has been assembled at Canyon ISD's newest high school, where she will serve as the first head softball coach in program history and will be given the opportunity to shape it in her.

She attended S&S Consolidated High School in Sadler just south of the Red River where she lettered in softball, volleyball, golf, track, and cheerleading.

Colwell was named All-State shortstop as a sophomore in 2008 when she led her team to the Class 2A state semifinals. She also capped off her high school career with a District MVP award her senior season before heading off to play at NJCAA North Central Texas College in Gainesville.

After two seasons playing for right field in junior college, Colwell took her talents to NCAA Division II Texas Women's University.

She still owns the Texas Women's record for most RBI in a game (8) and most grand slams in a game (2). On that day in March 2013 against Northeastern State, Colwell hit both grand slams in the same inning and remains one of just a handful of players to achieved that feat in history.

Other Colwell accomplishments while playing for the Pioneers include Second Team All-Lone Star Conference and LSC All-Tournament team nods in 2013. She was also a member of the team that made an appearance in the NCAA Division II Women's College World Series.

Following her junior season, coach Richie Bruister departed to start the softball program at Texas A&M-Commerce.

Colwell went with him and finished out her playing career for the Lions.

"Ironically, I've always been part of programs that have somewhat of a rebuilding phase or a season of firsts," Colwell said. "I think that my experience as a high school player and as a college player who has experienced those types of situations and programs will help me relate to the girls easier. I've experienced that and can relate on a personal level."

Colwell began her coaching journey as an assistant volleyball coach, junior high basketball coach and head softball coach at Tioga ISD. She learned how to wear many hats in her first year on the job and also spent time in the classroom teaching a few science classes.

In her first year on the job under coach Mindy Patton at Tioga, the Lady Bulldogs won the Class 1A volleyball state championship. The softball team won the district championship and made a first round appearance in the postseason.

She then moved on to Whitesboro where she was the head softball coach and assistant volleyball coach. The Lady Bearcats improved each season under Colwell and after four years and a 2020-21 District 10-3A softball title she departed for El Campo.

Colwell coached El Campo to the regional semifinal round and a District 24-4A title in her first season at the helm.

That is when Toby Tucker decided to give her a call about the West Plains opening.

"Canyon ISD wants coach's who are going to come out and win and do things the right way," Colwell said. "I think I'm one of those people that just fit in with Canyon ISD and what they stand for."