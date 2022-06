The Supreme Court released its decision in a case involving a Trump-era immigration rule, declaring that they should not have taken the case in the first place. The case, Arizona v. City and County of San Francisco, involved 13 states that intervened in a case to defend the "public charge rule," which stated that the U.S. can refuse to accept immigrants or grant green cards to those who are "likely at any time to become a public charge." The rule was put into effect by the Department of Homeland Security under former President Donald Trump.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO