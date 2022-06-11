ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Rock by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-11 07:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Green; Iowa; Lafayette; Rock...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Juneau, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Juneau; Monroe Cluster of strong thunderstorms moving through west-central Wisconsin through 115 PM CDT At 1219 PM CDT, the public reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Sparta to 6 miles north of Cashton. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 30 to 40 mph and up to nickel size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Fort Mc Coy around 1230 PM CDT. Tomah around 1240 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include New Miner, Warrens, The Necedah Wildlife Refuge, Oakdale, Cutler, Valley Junction, Jellystone Park Near Warrens, Mill Bluff State Park, The Meadow Valley Flowage and Shennington. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 between mile markers 136 and 147. Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 46 and 54. Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 24 and 45. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: La Crosse; Monroe; Vernon Strong thunderstorms moving into west-central Wisconsin through 1230 PM CDT At 1145 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Brownsville to 6 miles northwest of New Albin. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and penny size hail could occur. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hokah and Brownsville around 1150 AM CDT. Stoddard around 1155 AM CDT. South La Crosse around 1200 PM CDT. Coon Valley around 1210 PM CDT. Westby around 1215 PM CDT. Cashton around 1220 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Brinkman Ridge, Jersey Valley County Park, Irish Hill, Portland, Goose Island, Highways 14 61 And County M M and Spring Ridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values between 100 and 105. * WHERE...Benton, Buchanan and Delaware Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 11:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Winneshiek THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WINNESHIEK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning will have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Iowa County, WI
State
Iowa State
County
Green County, WI
County
Lafayette County, WI
City
Dodgeville, WI
City
Janesville, WI
County
Rock County, WI
City
Darlington, WI
City
Monroe, WI
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jo Daviess; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Warren; Whiteside EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from 100 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cedar, Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Henry, Iowa, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cedar; Clinton; Des Moines; Dubuque; Henry; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Lee; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren; Washington EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from 100 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane, Iowa, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Iowa; Sauk The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin Southwestern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin Southeastern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 216 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mazomanie, or 7 miles west of Sauk City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Eastern Madison, Sun Prairie, Waunakee, Portage, Windsor, Sauk City, Lake Wisconsin, Deforest, Lodi, Poynette, Mazomanie, Black Earth, Dane, Arlington, Merrimac, Harmony Grove, Morrisonville, Token Creek, Okee and Interstate 90/94 Interchange. This includes the following Location Gibraltar Rock Natural Area County Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy