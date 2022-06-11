Greenway Area Community Fund awards grant for Marble Days Celebration

MARBLE — After what seemed like a winter that just would not end, the City of Marble is planning a community-wide gathering to celebrate summer and promote family fun! The Marble Days celebration is set to take place in August, and the Greenway Area Community Fund is pleased to award them a $1,000 grant to help support this event.

This fun-filled gathering will feature picnic-style food, and many children’s activities, such as a dunk tank, bouncy house, bicycle giveaways, and a sawdust pile full of coins for the kids to find. The event is free for all attendees. “The Celebration is funded mostly by donations, and a volunteer group coordinates all of the activities,” said Daidre Breen, Mayor of Marble. “It’s a great way for residents to get to know each other and build community. The kids get to participate in supervised and fun activities, and they have a blast.”