Hibbing, MN

Borealis Art Guild announces June art classes

Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

Ladies Night Out” Painting with Coffee”

Come and enjoy painting with coffee. Coffee painting is a new stunning kind of art. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Member $25.00; Non-member $35.00

The instructors Clara will be providing snacks, or you can bring your own to share. Coffee will be served with class. If you would like to bring your own (adult) beverages, please do.

Intro to Stained Glass

Enjoy our 2-day day class step by step instruction on how to make stained-glass from start to finish with Clara and Vicki 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, June 20 and 22, at the Stained Glass Studio location:1901 7th Avenue East in Hibbing. $130.00 for members; $150.00 for non-members. Finished product about an 8x10” piece. All supplies included, and patterns provided or choose your own! (Up to approximately 12 cut pieces).Please wear closed shoes and long pants.

Stained glass open studio

Into to stained glass is required! Every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Price: $5.00. This is a time to make your own creation and enjoy making stained glass at your own pace. You can take pleasure in using our equipment and bring your own supplies or you may buy from us. We will have an instructor that can help you with any issues that may come up.

Any questions?

Stop in, see us on Facebook, call or text the Borealis Art Guild at 218-263-8482; 214 East Howard St., Hibbing MN 55746

Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

