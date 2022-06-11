2 sent to hospital after semi-truck rollover on Ohio/Pa. line

SHENANGO, Pa. (WKBN) – Two passengers were sent to the hospital after a semi-truck rolled over near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line.

It happened on Interstate 80 westbound, near the 1-mile marker, just after 2 a.m. Saturday. The truck was hauling 44,000 pounds of food items at the time.

The two passengers were in the truck at the time and were both taken to the hospital.

Traffic was backed up for a couple of miles. The trailer has since been removed, and the road reopened.

Shenango police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Brandon Jaces contributed to this report.

