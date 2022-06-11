ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 sent to hospital after semi-truck rollover on Ohio/Pa. line

By Jerica Rogers
 4 days ago

SHENANGO, Pa. (WKBN) – Two passengers were sent to the hospital after a semi-truck rolled over near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line.

It happened on Interstate 80 westbound, near the 1-mile marker, just after 2 a.m. Saturday. The truck was hauling 44,000 pounds of food items at the time.

The two passengers were in the truck at the time and were both taken to the hospital.

Traffic was backed up for a couple of miles. The trailer has since been removed, and the road reopened.

Shenango police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Brandon Jaces contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

Greg Brunner
4d ago

hmmm might have been by giv wolf trying to keep PA residents from escaping his failed tax em to death policy

WYTV.com

Coroner identifies body found in Shenango Twp. ditch

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County Coroner has identified the woman whose body was discovered in Shenango Township last month. Ashley Rock, 32, of Painesville, Ohio was found lying in a ditch along the Sharon-Bedford Road, not far from Route 318, on May 24. The coroner said...
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, PA
