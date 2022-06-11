ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook, MN

Cook’s Music in the Park begins June 15th

Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

COOK — “Music in the Park” weekly concerts will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, according to music coordinator, Eric Pederson. “The Beefeater Brothers” is Eric’s band and they will kick off the first performance for 2022 Wednesdays in Cook. Bring a lawn chair or sit in your car to hear the sound of music. Hungry? Enjoy St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Alango) burger/brat stand. In case of a rainy Wednesday evening the concert will move to the Cook VFW.

Music In The Park is made possible by the Cook Lion's Club, Cook VFW Post 1757, the Cook Chamber of Commerce, the Cook Timberwolves Snowmobile Club, Northwoods Friends of the Arts, and free will community donations.

Here is the lineup for Cook’s Music in the Park 2022 each Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m at the gazebo in city park on River Street.

---

Cook’s Music in the Park 2022 Line Up

JUNE

15—BEEFEATER BROTHERS –Performing everyone’s favorites. Classic country & rockin roll hits.

22— DIONYSIAN DITHYRAMB BAND- B-side favorites, Beatles & jam band classics.

29— ROBERT WALKER OUTLAW COUNTRY- Contemporary country and original tunes.

---

JULY

6— THE DIVAS- Vegas style variety performed by this fun and entertaining Trio.

13— SAM & MATHEW MILITICH - World class jazz guitar and bass duo.

20— BEEFEATER BROTHERS –Performing everyone’s favorites. Classic country & rock and roll hits.

27-- THE HUTTER BUNCH- Homegrown Americana and fun popular songs.

---

AUGUST

3— COWBOY ANGEL BLUE- A wide selection of songwriters favorites and classic oldies.

10— THE DIVAS- Vegas style variety performed by this fun and entertaining trio.

17-- THE NO NOTES- Popular favorites and familiar classics.

24-- ROBERT WALKER OUTLAW COUNTRY- Contemporary country and original tunes.

31-- BEEFEATER BROTHERS –Performing everyone’s favorites. Classic country & rock and roll hits.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cook, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Saint Paul, MN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Music#Jazz Guitar#City Park#Art#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Cook Lion S Club#Cook Vfw Post 1757#Beefeater Brothers#Classic Country Rockin#Dionysian#Beatles Jam
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy