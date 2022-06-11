Cook’s Music in the Park begins June 15th

COOK — “Music in the Park” weekly concerts will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, according to music coordinator, Eric Pederson. “The Beefeater Brothers” is Eric’s band and they will kick off the first performance for 2022 Wednesdays in Cook. Bring a lawn chair or sit in your car to hear the sound of music. Hungry? Enjoy St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Alango) burger/brat stand. In case of a rainy Wednesday evening the concert will move to the Cook VFW.

Music In The Park is made possible by the Cook Lion's Club, Cook VFW Post 1757, the Cook Chamber of Commerce, the Cook Timberwolves Snowmobile Club, Northwoods Friends of the Arts, and free will community donations.

Here is the lineup for Cook’s Music in the Park 2022 each Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m at the gazebo in city park on River Street.

---

Cook’s Music in the Park 2022 Line Up

JUNE

15—BEEFEATER BROTHERS –Performing everyone’s favorites. Classic country & rockin roll hits.

22— DIONYSIAN DITHYRAMB BAND- B-side favorites, Beatles & jam band classics.

29— ROBERT WALKER OUTLAW COUNTRY- Contemporary country and original tunes.

---

JULY

6— THE DIVAS- Vegas style variety performed by this fun and entertaining Trio.

13— SAM & MATHEW MILITICH - World class jazz guitar and bass duo.

20— BEEFEATER BROTHERS –Performing everyone’s favorites. Classic country & rock and roll hits.

27-- THE HUTTER BUNCH- Homegrown Americana and fun popular songs.

---

AUGUST

3— COWBOY ANGEL BLUE- A wide selection of songwriters favorites and classic oldies.

10— THE DIVAS- Vegas style variety performed by this fun and entertaining trio.

17-- THE NO NOTES- Popular favorites and familiar classics.

24-- ROBERT WALKER OUTLAW COUNTRY- Contemporary country and original tunes.

31-- BEEFEATER BROTHERS –Performing everyone’s favorites. Classic country & rock and roll hits.