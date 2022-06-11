ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse company makes list of nation’s top automobile dealership groups

By Rick Moriarty
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Romano Auto Dealerships has made Automotive News magazine’s list of the top 150 auto dealerships in the country based on new-car sales in 2021. Romano, which is headquartered in Fayetteville and has six...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

Nye Automotive sells dealerships in Rome and Oneida

(WSYR-TV) — Nye Automotive Group, operator of several car dealerships in Oneida and Rome, has been sold, owner William Nye has confirmed to NewsChannel 9. The dealership has been serving the Central New York area since 1968. According to Nye Automotive Group’s website, they sell many different car brands,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
Syracuse, NY
Cars
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Florida State
City
Florida, NY
Syracuse, NY
Business
City
Fayetteville, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: CXtec promotes Stephen E. Marx

Stephen E. Marx has been promoted to director of financial planning and analysis. He is a Certified Public Accountant and has been with the company since 2016, previously working as tax accounting manager and most recently as senior manager of finance and tax. Marx holds a bachelor of science degree...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

First Look: A new Syracuse ghost kitchen pays homage to Rochester’s Garbage Plate

(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Vehicles#Romano Auto Dealerships#Automotive News#Chrysler Jeep#Mercedes Benz#Autonation Inc
Syracuse.com

‘Armory Square on steroids’: What’s next for the Inner Harbor? (Good Morning CNY for June 15)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 85; Low: 68. Partly sunny; late thunderstorm possible. 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: A NEW ‘GHOST KITCHEN’ IN SYRACUSE: Max Freeman (left) shows off the Rochester Bowl and Jon Page presents the Buffalo Bowl from Monkey Brains, a ghost kitchen within Three Lives in Syracuse. The new to-go spot pays homage to Rochester’s classic garbage plate with their unique bowls. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, Rochester radio DJ ‘Mayor’ Pete Kennedy out after iHeartMedia layoffs

A radio DJ heard at multiple stations in Upstate New York is gone from the airwaves after the latest round of iHeartMedia layoffs. Radio Insight reports the broadcasting giant started cutting positions nationwide last week due to revenue projections trending downward for the rest of the year. Job dismissals include programming, on-air and digital staff, including “The Mayor” Pete Kennedy.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Coming soon to Syracuse: A self-serve beer bar with a dedicated food truck park

Syracuse, N.Y. — When Harvey’s Garden opens, probably this fall, it will bring two new concepts to the Central New York dining and drinking scene. It will introduce what is currently on track to be one of the area’s first self-serve “beer wall” systems. That will allow customers to scan a card on a tap to trigger the pouring of the beer of their choice in the size of their choice.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
tompkinsweekly.com

Lansing residents left unsure about potential Dandy

At the corner of Route 34 and Route 34B in Lansing sits a 4.7-acre plot of land that is currently not being used for development. On one corner sits the Rogue’s Harbor Inn, which opened in 1830, and the other corner could soon be the home of a gas station.
LANSING, NY
localsyr.com

Bicyclist killed after colliding with vehicle in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man on a motorized bicycle was killed after colliding with a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. Syracuse Police say the incident happened just after 5:00pm in the area of Euclid Avenue and Ostrom Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene located a 27-year-old male victim. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Juneteenth, The Doobie Brothers, Polish Festival: 12 things to do in CNY this weekend

This weekend is absolutely packed with festivities, music and theater. First off, Syracuse’s Juneteenth Festival will get started on Friday on East Washington Street, with Polish Festival next door on Clinton Square. There’s the NYS Blues Festival at the fairgrounds and Reggae Fest in Ithaca, plus “Festapaloozathon” with Milky Chance at Paper Mill Island. The Doobie Brothers will finally make it to Syracuse for their 50th Anniversary Tour after two years of postponements (So, 52nd, really). The “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” in Ithaca will serve up the drama alongside “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Redhouse Theatre and “The Most Beautiful Home... Maybe” at Syracuse Stage. If none of that tickles your fancy, now’s a good time to tour the region’s gorgeous waterfalls.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

NY Attorney General shuts down Syracuse landlord accused of exposing kids to lead poisoning

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse landlord accused of exposing kids to lead poisoning has been banned from owning or managing residential properties in New York state. That action is part of a settlement of a lawsuit by NY Attorney General Letitia James against landlord John Kiggins and his company Endzone Properties Inc., who were accused of repeatedly violating lead paint laws.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
55K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy