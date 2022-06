ATLANTA - June 14, 2022 - (Newswire.com) For the past nine years, Accushield has been an innovative leader in digital sign-in. Additionally, they have developed a healthcare visitor management system designed by executive directors to help senior living communities, nursing homes, and hospitals detect who is in their building. For example, a case study performed at Celebration Village in Acworth, Georgia, an AgeWell Living Community, utilized the Accushield Love Meter to measure each resident's visitation data in correlation with isolation and loneliness.

ACWORTH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO