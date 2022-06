Beginning early last week, Byberry Road in Somerton was abruptly closed during the day between Evans Road and Worthington Road for an unstated duration. Closing this stretch of road has a major impact on many people living and working nearby, and the closure doubtless surprised almost everyone who encountered it. The city, which was responsible for the work, did little or nothing to announce or publicize it through newspapers, websites or organizations from which people affected were likely to obtain information.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 DAYS AGO