ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

After winning MVP honors, Keplinger heads to Sweden for Junior Team USA Bowling Finals

By Jim Measel
wtvbam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPERVILLE, ILL (WTVB) – Coldwater High School graduate Alec Keplinger will be heading to Sweden this week for the Junior Team USA finals. His mom Sandra Jo Shiery...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather: Where It Will Feel Like 100 Degrees This Week

The summer months are here, and boy, does it feel like it. This week is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, with this Wednesday (June 15) possibly bringing record-breaking heat to many areas of Michigan. “Heat and Humidity will build next week with record highs in...
DETROIT, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Melissa Lee Schultz

Melissa Lee Schultz, Age 47, of Eaton Rapids, MI and formerly of Coldwater, MI, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Skinner Funeral Home in Eaton Rapids. The family will receive friends starting at 2:00 p.m.
EATON RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coldwater, MI
Sports
City
Coldwater, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Brian D. Harris

Brian Donald Harris was born on October 15, 1963, in Lansing, Michigan to Ivy Jane (Proctor) Harris and Michael W. Harris. He was baptized on November 29, 1963 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Coldwater. At 3 months old, he moved with his parents to Hemet, California, to the dismay of his Michigan Grandparents.
COLDWATER, MI
swmichigandining.com

Fricano’s (Alamo Township)

Wait a second. I thought Fricano’s in Alamo Township closed late last year. I remember seeing Facebook posts and news articles announcing the closing through the end of 2021 but I never saw anything about them reopening in 2022. L is playing Little League this year at Westwood and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Team Usa#Most Valuable Player#Mvp#Coldwater High School#The Junior Team Usa#Bowl Com
WZZM 13

Severe Weather Threat Over In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Editor's Note: The risk for severe weather has ended in West Michigan and there is no longer a threat to the region. We are tracking potential strong to severe storms from now lasting until after midnight Monday. The main impact of these storms will be...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Sports
go955.com

Thousands lose power as thunderstorms hit southwest Michigan Monday night

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO M/FM) – Thousands in Michigan remain without power this morning, after several waves of thunderstorms and strong winds roared through the state last night and early this morning. As of early morning, Consumers Energy listed 838 customers in Kalamazoo County without power. The first thunderstorm moved...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Casino issues $7.4M in revenue payments

Gun Lake Casino has distributed over $7.4 million in revenue back into Michigan communities in its most recent biannual payment between Oct. 1 and March 31. Non-gaming economic development organization GLIMI, a subsidiary of Gun Lake Investments, received over $1.2 million from Gun Lake Casino (GLC), while a payment totaling over $4.1 million from that period will go to the Michigan Strategic Fund to help business grants throughout the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 04:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon and evening heat index values 100 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT / 11 PM CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices will again rise to dangerous levels from around noon to 8 PM EDT/ 11 AM to 7 PM CDT. Full sun will make it feel even hotter. There will not be much relief for those without air conditioning or electrical power through to tonight.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy