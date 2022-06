ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Detective Allen Yanow was on his way to work at the Roswell Police Department, driving along GA-400 when a call went out on his radio around 11 a.m. In the call, a negotiator was requested to arrive at a Home Goods in Alpharetta. A man with a gun, had made alleged threats and had barricaded himself inside. It was later discovered that he was a former employee there.

ROSWELL, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO