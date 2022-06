Murrieta,United States - June 13, 2022 /PressCable/ — Recent data suggests that in 2022 alone, there have been around 120 active shooter cases in the United States. With experts warning of more terrorist attacks in the country by the end of this year, it has become all the more important that people know how to respond to an active shooting event. Addressing this concern, ALIVE Active Shooter improves on its popular 2-hour online survival training program.

