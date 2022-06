Matt Fitzpatrick will focus on the positives of his near-miss in the US PGA Championship as he approaches the next major as one of the favourites for the title. Fitzpatrick played in the last group in the final round at Southern Hills and missed out on the play-off between Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris by two shots after a costly bogey on the 17th.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO