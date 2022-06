‘If you’re young and talented’ author Haruki Murakami once wrote, ‘it’s like you have wings.’ I pondered this one cold night in February at a near empty Old Trafford. We were there to watch the Under 18 team play Everton in the FA Youth Cup, just two nights after the first team had concluded a miserable 1-1 draw away to Burnley. Youth was very much on the minds of everyone present, for it was only four days after the anniversary of the Munich Air disaster, and the players laid commemorative wreaths while we all spared a thought for the Busby Babes so tragically lost that awful day. Gone, but never forgotten.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO