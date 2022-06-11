ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental health and COVID the focus of upcoming community conversation in Kalamazoo

By MLive.com Staff
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 4 days ago
KALAMAZOO, MI – Community members will have an opportunity to discuss issues of mental health in the COVID era at an upcoming forum. Southwest Michigan Journalism Collaborative, in collaboration with The Synergy Health Center and Integrated Services of Kalamazoo, will welcome community members to the community conversation titled, “Navigating COVID –...

