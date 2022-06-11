ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A huge 8th inning leads to a huge Chicago White Sox win

By Vincent Parise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago White Sox played a very tough game against the Texas Rangers on Friday night. They found out ahead of the game that Lance Lynn is going to join the rotation on Tuesday but they needed one more start from someone outside of the rotation to get them...

