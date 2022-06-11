ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: New food truck, Lost Art Burger, serves smash burgers with big flavor

By Brian McVicar
MLive
MLive
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KENT COUNTY, MI — The owners of Lost Art Brewhouse in Walker have launched a food truck specializing in smash burgers. Lost Art Burger, created by Brad Lawrence, Mike Smith and chef Paul Ripley, is parked outside Lost Art Brewhouse, and was established to provide burgers, fries and chicken nuggets to...

www.mlive.com

