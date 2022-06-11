Scaring This Animal in MA Could Land You a $20 Fine or Jail Time

Believe it or not, I never had a cat or dog for a pet, however, when I was growing up in the northern Berkshires, I was primarily surrounded by dogs as many of my neighbors and relatives had dogs that would come over to my house. Back then, and I'm not sure if Berkshire County pet owners do this as much now, some of my neighbors would let their dogs roam about the neighborhood and those dogs usually made it over to my parent's property. So, even though I didn't have a dog of my own, I felt like in a way I had many dogs. Most of these furry friends were well behaved and believe it or not, they usually didn't make a mess in my yard.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO