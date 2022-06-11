Cash and Cocaine Seized During Arrest of Newark Man

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a tanning salon located in the Wilmington area. The incident occurred on Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., when troopers were dispatched to the B-Tan tanning salon located at 4575 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was learned that a male suspect approached a female employee behind the sales counter and told her this is a robbery. The suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded her to move away from the cash register. The suspect then opened the register and removed an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect fled the store traveling westbound on foot. The victim was not injured during the incident.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO