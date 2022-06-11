ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cash and Cocaine Seized During Arrest of Newark Man

 4 days ago
WILMINGTON, DE — A resident of Neward, Delaware has been arrested by the Wilmington Police on drug charges. Khaaliq Perkins, age 26, has been charged with the Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver in Tier 2 Quantity. Authorities state...

MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Charge Woman With Concealed BB Gun

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman on weapon charges. Authorities state that on June 9 at approximately 12:28 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Wright Street for a call of a woman with a gun. Upon arrival, police made contact with 19-year-old Ilani Jaime. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a BB gun. Jaime was taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Man Arrested in Connection With Wilmington’s June 4 Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a June 4 shooting incident. Authorities state that on June 4 at approximately 8:49 a.m., police responded to the 1300 block of A Street. Responding officers located a 43-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Two Sought in Dover Home Invasion

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with an early Wednesday morning home invasion robbery. At around 12:30 a.m., officers received a call from a 53-year-old man who said he heard glass break at the rear of his home on the unit block of McKee Road. Unable to get up quickly due to a medical condition, the man's wife checked on the noise and was confronted by two male suspects with handguns. The male victim gave the suspects an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspects fled.
DOVER, DE
wrnjradio.com

2 face drug charges in Mount Olive Twp.

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two Morris County residents are facing drug charges in Mount Olive Township. On June 10, at around 4:19 p.m., police were investigating a dispute between John Rowe, 30, and Stephanie Olver, 29, both from Budd Lake, police said. During the course of...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
#Organized Crime#Cocaine#Law Enforcement#The Wilmington Police
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Attempted Knifepoint Carjacking

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individuals seen in released video clips. Authorities state that on June 6, 2022, at approximately 4:00 PM, the victim, a 44-year-old male, was in the 1000 block of Spring Garden St when two unknown black males attempted to take the complainants’ vehicle at the point of a knife. After the victim resisted the suspects fled and were last seen north on Broad St. Nothing was taken and no injuries were reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Prototype Military Bicycle Worth $100,000 Stolen in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia say that a 1996 military prototype bicycle worth 100,000 was stolen on Saturday. Authorities state that on June 11, 2022, at 7:01 am, an unknown black male gained entry to Christini All Wheel Drive Bicycle located at 611 N 2nd Street by breaking the back door’s glass window and then opening the door. Once inside, the suspect took the 1996 military prototype bicycle and then fled the area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Investigating North 11th Street Burglary

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police Detectives say they are investigating a burglary at an apartment building located on the 1xx block of N. 11th St. Authorities state that on June 6, 2022, at approximately 11:11 pm, an unknown black male entered the apartment building, opened the victim’s unlocked apartment door, and took her wallet from her purse. The suspect then left the area in an unknown direction.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrant Issued for Kennett Square Man

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department announced that an arrest warrant was issued for a 21-year-old Adrian Almanza of Kennett Square after he failed to appear in court on June 1, 2022, to face charges in connection to a 2021 assault. Authorities state that Almanza had...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Daily Voice

Pair Of Ex-Cons Arrested In PA Gun, Drug Ring Takedown

Law enforcement agents arrested two ex-cons and seized a large amount of evidence in the takedown of a gun and drug ring they say supplied methamphetamine and firearms, including untraceable ghost guns and fully automatic weapons, in the Lower Bucks County and Northern Philadelphia areas. Detectives with the Bucks County...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Conducting Shooting Investigation Outside of a Motel

The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred outside of a New Castle County motel Monday night. On June 13, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to a shooting at the Best Night Inn located at 1200 West Avenue, New Castle, DE. Investigation revealed a dark colored sedan drove through the parking lot and multiple gunshots were fired from the front passenger side of the vehicle. A 14-year-old juvenile male was struck one time in the lower extremities. The sedan then fled southbound on West Avenue. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
NEW CASTLE, DE
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Prison for Blowing Up an ATM During Spring 2020 Civil Unrest

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that David Elmakayes, 26, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison and three years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Chad F. Kenney for using an explosive device to damage an ATM machine and for illegally possessing a firearm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Tanning Salon

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a tanning salon located in the Wilmington area. The incident occurred on Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., when troopers were dispatched to the B-Tan tanning salon located at 4575 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was learned that a male suspect approached a female employee behind the sales counter and told her this is a robbery. The suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded her to move away from the cash register. The suspect then opened the register and removed an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect fled the store traveling westbound on foot. The victim was not injured during the incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Occupied Car Struck by Gunfire in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have launched an investigation following an early Tuesday morning incident in which someone opened fire on a car occupied by two people. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a parking lot of a business on the 500 block of North DuPont Highway after a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man reported being shot at. The pair was traveling near the One Stop Shop on White Oak Road in a white Kia Optima when shots were fired from an unknown location by an unknown suspect. One round struck the occupied car in the rear passenger side window and exited through the front windshield. The victims then fled to the parking lot where they called and met police. No injuries were reported by either victim.
DOVER, DE
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania.

