TV Series

Gordita Chronicles (Season 1) HBO Max, trailer, release date

By Jessie Mendoza
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA family comedy about a willful, 12-year-old Dominican girl who struggles to fit into hedonistic 1980s Miami as her family pursues the American dream. Startattle.com – Gordita Chronicles | HBO Max. Network: HBO Max. Release date: June 23, 2022 at 3am EST. Cast:. · Cosette Hauer as...

Wildhood (2022 movie) Hulu, trailer, release date

Wildhood tells the story of Link (Phillip Lewitski), who lives with his toxic father and younger half-brother Travis (Avery Winters-Anthony) in a rural east-coast trailer park. Startattle.com – Wildhood 2022. When Link discovers his Mi’kmaw mother Sarah could still be alive, it lights a flame and they make a...
Farzar (Season 1) Netflix, trailer, release date

From the creators of Brickleberry and Paradise PD, comes the outrageous sci-fi animated comedy series FARZAR. Startattle.com – Farzar | Netflix. Farzar (Season 1) Netflix, trailer, release date. Farzar Netflix. Farzar is a Netflix series created by Roger Black and Waco O’Guin. It is a fantasy/sci-fi comedy series about...
TVGuide.com

Your Ultimate Guide to What's on HBO Max, Apple TV+, Netflix and More in June 2022

Gas prices, amirite? Stay away from the pump and get a jump... on your watch queue by relaxing inside with your favorite TV shows and the new shows that will be your next favorite TV shows (HBO's Irma Vep!). June has already seen some high-profile releases, like Season 3 of Apple's For All Mankind, Season 3 of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, and the series premiere of Disney+'s Ms. Marvel. Later this month, settle in with new seasons of The Umbrella Academy, Westworld, and Only Murders in the Building.
Collider

'The Bear': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know About the FX Series

The culinary arts are something that has been explored before to varying effects in comedy. For many, shows like 1993's Chef! and 2014's Young & Hungry may come to mind. The popular animated comedy series Bob’s Burgers is another, one that recently got its shot at the silver screen. This series is not Bob’s Burgers, not quite. FX’s new comedy series, The Bear, may have a different recipe for its audiences, but it hopes to have a similar level of success.
IGN

Dark Winds: Season 1 Review

Dark Winds premiered June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with new episodes weekly. Sometimes all it takes to invigorate a standard genre of storytelling is just letting a different perspective take the reins. Dark Winds, the AMC adaptation of Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novel, The Dark Wind, proves that by crafting an engaging thriller/mystery that is told by, set in the lands of, and is primarily about Native Americans. Set on the Navajo reservation near Monument Valley in the 1970s, the series follows the FBI investigation of a daring bank robbery in Gallup, New Mexico, and the Navajo Tribal inquiry into the local murder of two Native residents, which are revealed to be intertwined. Doing the legwork on the reservation are Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), his new deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), who were all born on the res and know their communities in a way no outsiders ever will. The strange behaviors of some residents and newcomers coalesce with the personal stories of the three cops, and their complicated relationships with one another, their people, and the white people who come onto their land. The writing and acting in Dark Winds gives us a fascinating cultural immersion into the world of the Navajo, exposing the societal, political, and cultural complexities that creates a tapestry of problems unique to the compelling investigation.
CNET

The Absolute Best Fantasy Movies on Prime Video

Prime Video's catalog of fantasy films is a little sparse, but there are a few gems. Whether you're looking for a brand new release or a gem from the fantasy vault, there's something everyone. Check out some of the best fantasy movies below!. : The Best Horror Movies on Prime...
InsideHook

A Real Top Gun Grad Grades the Movies’ Flying Scenes

By summer blockbuster standards, Top Gun: Maverick already ranks as an undisputed masterpiece. Critics and audiences adore the film, as do the Hollywood execs at Paramount, who’ve got missile lock on a coveted one billion dollar global box-office payday (which would make TG:M Tom Cruise’s most financially successful hit yet). Such praise, however fawning, seems well earned, especially during a time when most people would like to forget about the sad state of the world for a few hours during a mindless matinee spent in front of the big screen. From shirtless beach football to Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” TG:M channels all the nostalgia and hits every target you’d want from such a sequel, and even delivers some unexpected pathos along the way — causing the most smitten of critics to reconsider the original Top Gun as more than just a slick, two-hour exercise in Reagan era homoeroticism.
GeekyGadgets

6 of the best free movie apps for 2022

There are lots of different subscription streaming services available, there is also a wide range of free movie apps where you can watch movies and TV shows for free. If you don’t want to shell out for a subscription for Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube Premium, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, or one of the many others, then there is a range of free alternatives.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dark Winds’ On AMC, Where A Navajo Tribal Policeman Deals With Dangers Both Criminal And Supernatural

The late Tony Hillerman wrote 18 books featuring the characters of Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, so whoever adapted them to television has lots of source material to work with. It’s been adapted for the screen a few times, most notably a PBS miniseries and a film starring Lou Diamond Phillips and the recently-departed Fred Ward. But the new AMC series Dark Winds holds a lot of promise, simply because the person playing Leaphorn, Zahn McClarnon, seems to be a perfect fit for the role.
thedigitalfix.com

No Time To Die is now streaming on Prime Video

Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie is now readily available for your streaming pleasure. No Time To Die can be watched on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video as part of your standard subscription, along with many other thriller movies in the storied franchise. Released in 2021 after a...
NME

Gory survival horror ‘Scorn’ locks in October release date with new footage

After revealing that Scorn will launch in October 2022, developer Ebb Software has confirmed a specific day for the survival horror’s release. Today (June 12), Ebb Software has shared that Scorn will launch on October 21, 2022 and will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms. The horror title will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.
WWD

Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin Wants to Reinvent Herself, Starting With NFTs

Click here to read the full article. Anna Sorokin — better known as Anna Delvey — isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and she’s made that clear with her first line of NFTs. This week, Sorokin made her first foray into non-fungible tokens with a collection called “Reinventing Anna” as a way to connect with her growing community and attempt to alter her narrative to one beyond a “scammer.”More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards “I’m very excited about the whole blockchain technology, and my NFTs are...
PC Gamer

New trailer for Ark 2 reveals 2023 release

Ark 2 has been confirmed for a 2023 release, and will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass. You can watch the new trailer for Ark 2, which is being developed in Unreal 5, above. Vin Diesel stars as the impressive-looking Santiago, so you know it's gonna be good.
ComicBook

Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Vanessa's Witchy Charm

Black Clover might be in the middle of a major hiatus as the series creator prepares for the final arc of the series, and now one awesome cosplay is filling the gap by putting Vanessa Enoteca back into the spotlight! The anime run came to an end last year, and now the manga is getting ready to do the same a year later as series creator Yuki Tabata has officially gone on a lengthy hiatus in order to ready everything for the final arc of the series to come. That means fans are now counting down the days until it all comes to an end.
komando.com

Regret streaming that? How to delete what you watched from your Netflix history

You tried out that Netflix show everyone raves about, and you didn’t like it. Now it’s influencing every recommendation that pops up on your feed. You’re seeing titles you’d never watch in a million years, spoiling the browsing experience. Let’s fix that. Tap or click here to find out how to unlock international Netflix to access more movies and shows.
