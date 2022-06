Area farmers continue to face pressure after last year’s drought and a wet spring. An Iowa-based effort aims to elevate local faith leaders in lending an ear and offering guidance to area producers who might feel overwhelmed. The Moses Project, which is tied to Des Moines’ Grand View University, provides learning sessions for rural pastors to build better relationships within their area congregations and surrounding communities. Grant Woodley, a fourth-generation farmer and a Lutheran pastor in Clarion, leads the “Think Like a Farmer” session.

CLARION, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO