The Truth Never Mattered at Guantánamo

By Elise Swain
 4 days ago
Army Staff Sgt. Joseph Hickman was on guard duty at Guantánamo Bay, in a tower with the entire prison complex sprawled out beneath him, when he saw a white prison transport van drive from Alpha Block toward the prison entrance gate. It was the evening of June 9, 2006. Once the...

POLITICS
The Intercept

History Says Democracy Will Die if Democrats Don’t Try “Going Big”

Yet the United States didn’t go fascist. Why? In 1941, the journalist Dorothy Thompson wrote an unsettling article for Harper’s Magazine which asked the question, “Who Goes Nazi?” Based on her time spent in Europe — she was the first U.S. reporter expelled from Nazi Germany — Thompson explained, “Nazism has nothing to do with race and nationality. It appeals to a certain type of mind.” Moreover, Thompson wrote, huge swaths of Americans possessed this type of mind.
U.S. POLITICS
The Intercept

Israel Used U.S. Weapons to Destroy U.S. Assets and Aid Projects in Gaza

Last May, in an assault on the occupied Gaza Strip, Israel deployed hundreds of bombs, missiles, and shells, killing over 240 Palestinians and wounding more than 1,900 others. More than half of the dead were civilians, according to the Israeli think tank Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, despite Israeli claims that it only targets combatants from Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups.
MIDDLE EAST
The Intercept

America Tolerates High Levels of Violence but Suppresses Photos of the Slaughter

It is one of the rituals of school shootings in America — another round of debate, usually among journalists, on whether graphic photos should be published. If people could just see what assault weapons do to young bodies, the argument goes, they would no longer tolerate the policies that enable these killings. No, the other side warns, these photos would only cause further pain to the survivors and have no impact on a divided society that moves from one gruesome entertainment to another with the flick of a switch.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Intercept

Big Fossil’s Disaster Capitalist Response to Russia-Ukraine

Back in late 2021, as Russian President Vladimir Putin began mobilizing troops at the Ukraine border, the fossil fuel industry got its foot soldiers ready too. With the threat of Russian aggression and subsequent sanctions looming, gas prices were on the rise, and the fossil fuel industry wanted the public to know that there was only one culprit: climate policy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Intercept

Israeli Investigation Into Killing of Palestinian American Journalist Ends Before It Begins

Israel’s military police have reportedly decided not to open any criminal investigation into the fatal shooting of the Palestinian American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, even though newly released video appears to contradict the Israeli army’s claim that the journalist was standing close to Palestinian militants when she was shot last week in the occupied West Bank.
MIDDLE EAST
The Intercept

Congress Launches a New Bipartisan Effort to End the War in Yemen

More than seven years have passed since Yemen’s Houthi rebels leveraged popular frustration over fuel prices to oust the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. That was a troubling development for Saudi Arabia, which had allied with the overthrown leadership to secure access to a key oil shipping lane off Yemen’s coast. The prospect that a movement purportedly backed by regional foe Iran would control this waterway was unconscionable, so the oil kingdom convened an international coalition, under the leadership of then-Saudi Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman, now the crown prince, that could suffocate the insurgents. With the support of the United States, Saudi Arabia established a devastating port blockade that slashed the flow of commercial and humanitarian goods into Yemen and littered the country with bombs that have killed countless civilians.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Intercept

Life in America’s Culture of Ultraviolence

When I was 6 years old, I learned from my mother that my father had sometimes carried a gun. When he was a lieutenant in the Army, she told me, he would be “officer of the day” once a month. Usually soldiers didn’t walk around base armed, but when he was officer of the day, he was responsible for patrolling the barracks and had to carry a loaded revolver.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Intercept

9/11 Families and Others Call on Biden to Confront Afghan Humanitarian Crisis

In the midst of the humanitarian disaster triggered by the Biden administration’s decision to seize Afghanistan’s $7 billion in banking reserves, an unlikely coalition of family members of 9/11 victims, Afghan diaspora organizations, and diplomats appointed by the former Afghan government are calling for the U.S. government to take urgent steps to help the Afghan economy. Meanwhile, the largest beneficiaries of President Joe Biden’s action are likely to be lawyers rather than 9/11 victims.
U.S. POLITICS
The Intercept

Egyptian Dissident Alaa Abd El Fattah’s Hunger Strike Reaches a Critical Phase. Will the U.S. and U.K. Let Him Die?

Alaa Abd El Fattah, a jailed writer and activist whose calls for democratic change in Egypt have frightened four successive authoritarian governments into prosecuting him for just attending protests or posting critical comments on Facebook, entered day 56 of a hunger strike on Friday. His deteriorating health has added urgency to calls for his immediate release from rights groups and lawmakers in the United States and Britain.
ADVOCACY
The Intercept

International Political Actors Condemn Mounting Violence in Colombia’s Presidential Election

Francia Márquez Mina, a renowned environmental activist who may become Colombia’s first Black vice president, gave a speech Saturday night to celebrate Afro-Colombian Day. Appearing from a nearby building, green lasers beamed onto the stage while she spoke. As the lights flashed across Márquez’s body, two bodyguards with shields jumped in to cover the candidate, who kept talking. “They will not silence us!” Márquez later tweeted. “Our fight is and has always been against all kinds of violence that attempt to sow fear among us. Peace will triumph!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Intercept

The Implosion of Progressive Organizing

In the Biden era, progressive groups in Washington have increasingly found themselves paralyzed by internal tumult at the very moment when their efforts are needed to push the more ambitious elements of the president’s agenda through Congress. Behind the scenes, the leaders of these groups express frustration with the organizational culture wrought by their younger employees and fear of becoming embroiled in a “callout” scandal. Ryan Grim talks with The Intercept’s Nausicaa Renner about his new story on the subject.
ADVOCACY
The Intercept

ABOUT

The Intercept is an award-winning news organization dedicated to holding the powerful accountable through fearless, adversarial journalism.

