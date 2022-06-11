ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘I had singular focus’: 30 years on from Severn Cullis-Suzuki’s Earth Summit speech

By John Vidal
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHnSq_0g7ftgUR00
Cullis-Suzuki giving speech recently. Photograph: Vesa Moilanen/Shutterstock

Fidel Castro was there, along with George Bush, John Major and 100 other heads of state, billionaires and rock stars. But the biggest star of the 1992 Earth Summit was a young girl who delivered what would be known as the speech that “silenced the world”.

Severn Cullis-Suzuki was just 12 years old, and had set up a children’s environment group in Vancouver with her nine-year-old sister Sarika and friends Vanessa Suttie, Morgan Geisler and Michelle Quigg. When they heard about the Rio meeting they pestered family and friends to raise the money to fly south, accompanied by her father, David Suzuki, one of Canada’s leading geneticists. The group hired a small booth at a side event and set about ambushing anyone and everyone (I met them and was knocked out by their enthusiasm and intensity).

And then they were told at the last minute that if they got to the main conference hall 10 miles away in half an hour they could have a short slot to address the world’s governments. “We jumped in a taxi”, recalls Severn, the de facto leader of the group, 30 years on. “I had a singular focus. I just wanted to talk to them and tell them what was at stake.”

If she was nervous when she got on the stage at the vast Rio Centro hall, it did not show. “I am here to speak for all generations to come. I am here to speak on behalf of the starving children around the world whose cries go unheard,” she started off, barely referring to notes.

Film shows the diplomats squirming in the face of her anger and rhetoric. “I’m not blind, and in my fear I’m not afraid of telling the world how I feel. In my country we make so much waste, we buy and throw away, buy and throw away, buy and throw away. I am only a child, yet I know if all the money spent on war was spent on finding environmental answers, ending poverty and in finding treaties, what a wonderful place this Earth would be.”

Severn Cullis-Suzuki – named after the British river that her mother’s family had lived close to – roasted her audience. She had been given five minutes to speak but took more. “You teach us how to behave in the world. You teach us to not fight with others, to work things out, to respect others, to clean up our mess, not to hurt other creatures, to share, not be greedy. Then, why do you go out and … do the things you tell us not to do?” she continued.

The 542-word speech, jammed together in the taxi with her friends, was hailed as “six minutes that silenced the world”, and she was called the “voice of a generation”. Al Gore called it the best speech of the summit, and today it has been watched millions of times and is cited as exemplary essay-writing.

It changed her life. For a while she was a celebrity youth activist – travelling the world for Earth justice and demanding action on climate change, forests and pollution – and a kid with an academic bent.

Related: Thirty years of climate summits: where have they got us?

She sees the parallels between herself and Greta Thunberg. The two met in 2019, when the Swedish campaigner came to Vancouver for a climate march. “It was a very intense meeting. There was lots of violence around her. A man tried to attack her. She is an incredible, charismatic leader; what is amazing about her is how level-headed and focused she is. I saw the young me in her. We had so much in common. Now we are bound together by history. Greta has an extra intensity because of the lack of [global] action.”

Cullis-Suzuki focused on Indigenous culture, studying biology and anthropology. In 2008 she married into the Haida nation on Haida Gwaii, a group of more than 200 islands about 70 miles off the Pacific coast of Canada, and she lived on a reserve there with her children where she immersed herself in the Indigenous culture and language. Now she is finishing a PhD on the Haida language.

“My family has always worked with Indigenous peoples. Dad, who was a third-generation Japanese, came into contact with Kayapo leaders in Brazil. He had travelled there. In the end, Paiakan [who had led protests against the destruction of the Amazon] came to live with us.”

So many environmental battles have been led by Indigenous peoples, she says. “They are so important now because they know how to survive. They have been through the six great extinctions. We are just waking up to the genius of how they have lived with the land for tens of thousands of years. It gives us profound hope. That knowledge has been a real help for me.

“People say the world did nothing after Rio but in fact many agreements came out of it. It built the architecture of global environmental diplomacy. Since then we have seen the rise of immense corporate power, with companies now big enough to be in the G7 but freed from any democratic oversight. Their influence is now immense.

“Now I worry about my children. Eco-anxiety has reached the mainstream and youth is coming to terms with what is their future. We are still living the good life. It’s clear to all of us. Children are attuned to injustice and hypocrisy. We are living at the expense of their future. There is a profound dissonance.”

Last year smoke from Canadian wildfires reached Haida Gwaii, and Cullis-Suzuki moved to Vancouver where she now runs the large climate and conservation foundation that her father set up. “Covid has shown us we can react to a global emergency like climate. We can see what an appropriate response is. For Covid they invested billions of money. Now we know it is possible. We have all the solutions.”

Thirty years on, she says she would not change a word of her speech. “I couldn’t. I wouldn’t. It came from a girl. The voice of youth can be so profound. It hits you hard.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Don’t be complacent, another Covid wave is coming. Here’s how we can manage it

As we move into summer, more than two years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the words “new wave” are probably the last thing anyone wants to hear. Yet it is true that recent UK data (as well as data from Florida and other places) indicates that sublineages of the Omicron variant, BA.4 and BA.5, are kicking off a new wave of cases. With the pandemic no longer dominating the news in the way it once did, it’s worth taking stock of where we are and what needs to be done.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Which Planet Is Closest To Earth? Ok, Now Guess Again.

The order of the planets is something most of us learn in school: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and (until 2006) Pluto. So, you would be forgiven for thinking that as Earthlings, our closest planetary neighbor is Venus. And in a way, you would be right – at its nearest, Venus approaches Earth closer than any other planet in the Solar System. Likewise, its orbit is closer to our orbit than any other. However, in another sense, you would be wrong. At least, that is the argument put forward in an article published in Physics Today.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Sarika
Person
John Major
Person
Fidel Castro
Jax Hudur

Egypt's Extraterrestrial Stone Becomes the First Evidence of a Supernova on Earth

Samples of the extraterrestrial Hypatia stone next to a small coinUniversity of Johannesburg. After a recently concluded analysis, scientists now claim an extra-terrestrial stone found 25 years ago in an Egyptian desert is the first evidence on earth of a rare supernova explosion outside of our solar system. Researchers from the University of Johannesburg’s science faculty have concluded that the space rock, which they named “Hypatia,” is a remnant of a type la supernova.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Severn#Earth Summit
The Guardian

He can’t handle the truth! Did Simon Pegg really reveal Tom Cruise’s darkest secret?

If you were online at all this weekend, you may very well have noticed an interview that Simon Pegg gave to The Times (£). It didn’t offer much new information when it comes to Pegg (he had an alcohol problem, he wants to be taken seriously, he has tattoos now). However, it did appear to reveal something new about Pegg’s frequent co-star Tom Cruise: he is compulsively unable to display contrition.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Place
Vancouver, CA
Washington Examiner

The science behind gender ideology is bunk

Like so many toxic movements, gender ideology relies on fear to control people. Its activists have convinced our institutions that anything but full-blown acceptance of transgenderism will lead to a number of adverse effects, including increased suicide rates among children and young adults who weren’t “affirmed.”. This is...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

316K+
Followers
77K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy