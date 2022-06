There are no hints at the Cabin John Village shopping center in Potomac or at the Walgreens on Hungerford Drive in Rockville that crowds used to watch baseball games on the land now occupied by those buildings. Growing up in Montgomery County in the 1950s as a baseball-crazy kid, I didn’t have a clue that some of the country’s finest ballplayers were playing at ballfields just miles from my house in Potomac.

