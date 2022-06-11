ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
31-year-old Zeomara Cohen died, Cienna Marquez, Chanel Cohen and Chloe Cohen injured in a crash (Los Angeles, CA)

Authorities identified 31-year-old Zeomara Cohen, from Northridge, as the mother who lost her life following a suspected DUI crash Thursday that also caused injuries to her three daughters; 9-year-old Cienna Marquez, 4-year-old Chanel Cohen and 4 months old Chloe Cohen near Porter Ranch. The fatal car accident was reported at around 11:45 p.m. on the westbound 118 Freeway, west of Zelzah Avenue [...]

