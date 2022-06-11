31-year-old Zeomara Cohen died, Cienna Marquez, Chanel Cohen and Chloe Cohen injured in a crash (Los Angeles, CA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 31-year-old Zeomara Cohen, from Northridge, as the mother who lost her life following a suspected DUI crash Thursday that also caused injuries to her three daughters; 9-year-old Cienna Marquez, 4-year-old Chanel Cohen and 4 months old Chloe Cohen near Porter Ranch. The fatal car accident was reported at around 11:45 p.m. on the westbound 118 Freeway, west of Zelzah Avenue [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .