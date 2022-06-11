ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2,000 artifacts of Black history gathered in this new Columbus museum

By Jonathan Jackson
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0don0k_0g7fsVlX00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For one hundred years, the Black-owned moving company, Accelerated Laboratory Logistics, has served the city of Columbus.

On Friday, they celebrated that history, with the announcement of a new African American History Museum, inside their 77,000-square-foot warehouse.

“This museum is going to tell the story, that’s what it’s about,” said Todd Wilson, CEO of Accelerated Laboratory Logistics.

Wilson says his grandfather started the business back in 1921, under the name Jacob and Sons Moving & Storage Company. Back then, they delivered household furniture, today, they transport laboratory equipment. However, while their business may have changed, Wilson says their commitment to Columbus and its history has remained the same.

“Many of the things that I see here, and the things that I learned now, I never heard of,” Wilson said. “And those are the things, so I think it depends on who tells the story. And I’d like to be able to tell the story, one that is super positive.”

Beating burnout: Ohio lawmaker’s plan to pull teachers from brink of resignation

Wilson says the museum will contain over 2,000 artifacts, all collected from different time periods in Black history. Several people from around the area came to see the initial exhibits.

“My greatest joy and purpose in life, is to help and see, how Black people become owners of business,” said Curtis Jewell, president of Excel Management Systems.

Community leaders say this is something they hope to build upon in Columbus.

“I can’t wait for the rest of Central Ohio to see what we’re seeing here today,” said Bo Chilton, CEO of IMPACT Community Action.

Chilton says that Wilson is his cousin, but had no idea that for the past thirty years, he’d been collecting all these artifacts. However, he hopes the launch of this museum will inspire more people to learn about Black history.

“Once people see this, they will see the power in remembering our history, remembering the strength and resiliency,” said Chilton.

Plans to fully open the museum are scheduled for later this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 4

R Multer
4d ago

is their a Gun in the collection, cause thats all this generation is doing shooting people and each other..

Reply(1)
11
 

