Madison, WI

Woodchucks & Rafters Win

By Tom King
 4 days ago

MADISON, WI – (Wausau Woodchucks-WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks (4-7) scored the game’s final six runs at Warner Park Friday, holding the Madison Mallards (5-6) to one hit over the game’s final four innings in a 6-1 win. The victory snaps a four-game skid for...

High School Scoreboard & Schedule

WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — Here is the Saturday scoreboard & upcoming schedule:. Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, Wis. 7 p.m. #2 Waunakee vs. #3 Divine Savior Holy Angels. 1:30 p.m. #2 Lake Country Lutheran vs. #3 Assumption. Division 3 Semifinals. 4:30 p.m. #1 New Berlin Eisenhower vs. #4 Lakeland. 7...
WAUSAU, WI
Wisconsin PFAS Standards Now in Place

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources proposed 70 parts per trillion standards for PFAS in drinking water has passed through the administrative rules process. Republicans announced on Monday they would not object to the standard, though it remains to be seen how the DNR will...
WAUSAU, WI
CONLEY COMMENTARY – Gay Pride

CONLEY COMMENTARY (WSAU) – Wausau held its first Pride Day event on the 400 Block earlier this month. And I thought there was something tragically sad about it. As background: I’ve worked with three people in my career who I’ve known to be gay. All three are professional, career oriented, talented individuals. Today one works as a television news anchor. Two are hosts of radio shows. Their sexual preferences are not part of their public personas or their careers. They are in committed long-term relationships, and I consider them to be friends. The only thing that’s “different” about them is that they are men who love other men. And, while they don’t hide that part of their lives – for instance they go out to dinner and go on vacations with their partners – what happens in their bedrooms is private. Just like what happens in my bedroom… or yours… should be private, too.
WAUSAU, WI
Flag Day observances in Wausau

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Dozens gathered on the 400 Block Tuesday to celebrate one of the most iconic symbol in the world, the United States flag. The event was hosted by the Wausau Elks, featuring several moments of appreciation for veterans. During the ceremony, they honored the history of...
WAUSAU, WI
Body found in Wisconsin River

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A body was recovered from the Wisconsin River in Wausau around 9:30pm Tuesday night. The remains matched an eyewitnesses description of a man who jumped into the water along Bridge Street. Police say the person is an African-American male. No name is being released at...
WAUSAU, WI
Mayors Monday: Wausau’s Katie Rosenberg

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau residents are set to get another update on the situation surrounding PFAS contamination in the city’s drinking water supply. Mayor Katie Rosenberg says the Water Works Commission will hold a special meeting to go over the findings of a pilot study on how to best remove the forever chemicals from the water. Additionally, they’re working with financial consultants to make sure that the city can be reimbursed for the costs associated with the remediation where possible. “We want to make sure we are procuring things correctly so we can get reimbursed using bipartisan infrastructure dollars, ARPA, whatever it is,” said Rosenberg. “We have very specific procurement process we have to follow since these are federal dollars.”
WAUSAU, WI
Heat advisories in effect as temps climb into the 90s

RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – It is not going to be a pleasant day to be outside. The forecast calls for temperatures in the 90s and heat index values nearing 100. A heat advisory has been issued for Price County starting at 11. Kyla Waksmonski is a community health specialist...
RHINELANDER, WI
Shots Fired in Downtown Stevens Point Sunday

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Police in Stevens Point are investigating a downtown shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning. Officers working near the downtown square said they heard what sounded like ten gunshots from the area at around 2:30 AM. One vehicle was seen leaving the area, and...
STEVENS POINT, WI
“Swatting” call reported in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Stevens Point police say they received a fake report of a murder-suicide on Friday afternoon. Police said a talk-to-text phone call to 911 was actually a so-called swatting call. It’s a prank call intended to draw a large police response. According to a...
STEVENS POINT, WI
Fire at Waupaca County Food Plant

WAUPACA, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Residents located near the Festive Foods plant in Waupaca and Portage Counties are being asked to take precautions as a fire rages in the facility. WAOW TV reports the fire started Monday morning. Multiple crews from both Portage and Waupaca Counties are on the scene.
WAUPACA, WI
Newsroom blog: What’s coming up for June 14th

Wausau residents that have taken advantage of free water filters and pitchers designed to remove PFAS contamination from their drinking water may get some additional filters from the city as well. Wausau’s Finance Committee and Common Council are both scheduled to consider spending an additional $200,000 in ARPA funds to...
WAUSAU, WI
House fire in Schofield

SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Fire crews were on scene of a house fire on Erdman Street in Schofield. It started as a garage fire, reported around 7:30pm. The flames spread to the upper level of a two-story home. Riverside Fire District Captain Dylan Green said it was contained around 10pm.
SCHOFIELD, WI
Burglary Call Turns Into ER Trip for Merrill Man

TOWN OF SOMO, WI (WSAU) — A report of a burglary caught by a trail cam turned into a trip to the hospital for a Merrill man after he became disorderly while in police custody. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, it started when a property owner reported...
MERRILL, WI
Fire at Festive Foods Contained

WAUPACA, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Crews spent nearly 12 hours working to contain a fire at the Festive Foods plant in Waupaca County on Monday. Waupaca Area Fire District Chief Jerry Deuman says the fire was caused by work being done in the compressor room at Festival Foods, causing sparks to spread into the walls.
WAUPACA, WI
Wausau School District Formally Issues $100 Million in Municipal Bonds

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School District’s Finance Director had his day in the sun on Monday. “I can’t even find the words to capture how exciting it was in my office this morning for a few of us- selling $100 million worth of bonds,” Tess told the Board of Education.
WAUSAU, WI
Wausau City Council Approves Additional Firefighters

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the hire of three additional firefighter and paramedic positions, the first increase in the department’s staffing levels in years. The move will allow the city to staff three crews of 19 members out of...
WAUSAU, WI
Committee Recommends Lower Fines for Marijuana Possession

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Stevens Point Public Policy Committee voted Monday evening to send an ordinance to City Council which would reduce the fine for first-time marijuana possession from $100 to $5. “If you’re caught with it, automatic $100 plus court fees. That in my mind was...
STEVENS POINT, WI
Wausau Finance Committee Puts Additional Filter Orders on Hold

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Finance Committee is not opening up the checkbook to order additional filters from ZeroWater just yet. The committee instructed the Water Utility to first distribute the 2,000 or so filters that remain on hand before they consider spending any additional ARPA funds on the filters, which can cost up to $12 apiece.
WAUSAU, WI

